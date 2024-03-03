Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Jets

The Buffalo Sabres conclude a back-to-back set of games at KeyBank Center when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

The Sabres opened the set with a 7-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, which was their fifth win in the last six games.

Coach Don Granato’s group scored five unanswered goals en route to its victory and was led by multi-point performances from Jeff Skinner (1+2), Owen Power (1+2), Dylan Cozens (2+0), Casey Mittelstadt (1+1), and Eric Robinson (0+2).

Read more in Saturday’s postgame report.

Buffalo will look for its third win in a row against the Jets, who have won eight of their last 10 games.

Tickets for the game are available here.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Fans outside of the Buffalo broadcast market can watch on NHL Network.

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.