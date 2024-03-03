Sabres score 5 unanswered goals to defeat Golden Knights

Kyle Okposo sensed no panic on the Buffalo Sabres bench, even after their two-goal lead disappeared within a matter of minutes inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The Sabres responded with five unanswered goals to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-2, their fifth win in the last six games.

“We just have to make sure we have faith in the way that we know how to play and we were playing tonight,” Okposo said. “There was nothing wrong with how we were playing and we just wanted to make sure we continued that. It was definitely a mature response.”

The Sabres led 2-0 after Dylan Cozens scored on a shorthanded breakaway 54 seconds into the second period. The Vegas Golden Knights responded less than a minute later with a power-play goal from Brendan Brisson, then tied the game on a goal from William Karlsson.

Buffalo’s answer came in the form of a full-team effort, including a highlight-reel blocker save from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen that prevented Vegas forward Michael Amadio from scoring the go-ahead goal. The Sabres outshot the Golden Knights 13-8 and out-attempted them 37-16 during the second period and pulled ahead for good when Zemgus Girgensons sent a shot to the far-side corner with 5:14 remaining.

“We had to get the momentum back, and I thought all four lines did it,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “I thought all six defensemen did it. We did a nice job and didn’t score right away. It took a while for Zemgus to score, but what a nice goal that was. Yes, I liked that response.”