Comrie makes 24 saves in season debut to lead Sabres to victory

Eric Comrie thought back Saturday morning to a piece of advice he received from former NHL goaltender Fred Brathwaite during the World Junior Championship in 2015.

"If you’re ever worried about, nervous about anything, just go back to playing pond hockey as a kid outside and just having fun and enjoying that,” Comrie told reporters in the Sabres’ dressing room, hours before his season debut against the New York Islanders.

“That’s why you play the game, because you enjoy it.”

Comrie put those words into practice against the Islanders. He made 24 saves and carried a shutout late into the third period of the Sabres’ 3-1 victory inside KeyBank Center, then spoke about how much fun he had doing it.

“Our guys were just working as hard as they could,” he said. “It was just fun to be a part of that. … I can’t say it enough, I’m proud to be a part of this group.”