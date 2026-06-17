Sabres announce Seneca Resorts & Casinos as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

For 15 years, the Buffalo Sabres’ partnership with Seneca Resorts & Casinos has been about connection: over their shared home in the Cobblestone District and commitment to Western New York, the ancestral home of the Seneca Nation.

Now, the two brands will be intertwined even further. Seneca Resorts & Casinos has further strengthened its relationship with the Sabres as the team’s first-ever Official Home Jersey Patch Partner.

“Through many years of partnership and collaboration, Seneca Resorts & Casinos has exemplified what it means to support a team and a community,” said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Sabres president of business operations. “Expanding our relationship to our home uniform speaks to Seneca’s commitment to the Buffalo Sabres and reflects the confidence they continue to place in our organization. It is a strong indication of how the energy around our team is translating into meaningful growth opportunities.”

The partnership will include the introduction of the “Train Like a Pro” program, a joint effort by the Sabres and Seneca Resorts & Casinos to provide opportunities for Native youth to experience a day in the life of an NHL player through hockey clinics, workouts, team-building activities and nutritional insights.

“This partnership extends beyond traditional sponsorship, reflecting a shared vision for strengthening our community and creating memorable experiences for our fans. We are proud to work alongside an organization that has been such an important part of our success both on and off the ice,” said Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres chief commercial officer. ​