Sabres announce Seneca Resorts & Casinos as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

Strengthened partnership will include introduction of "Train Like a Pro" community program.

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By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

For 15 years, the Buffalo Sabres’ partnership with Seneca Resorts & Casinos has been about connection: over their shared home in the Cobblestone District and commitment to Western New York, the ancestral home of the Seneca Nation.

Now, the two brands will be intertwined even further. Seneca Resorts & Casinos has further strengthened its relationship with the Sabres as the team’s first-ever Official Home Jersey Patch Partner.

“Through many years of partnership and collaboration, Seneca Resorts & Casinos has exemplified what it means to support a team and a community,” said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Sabres president of business operations. “Expanding our relationship to our home uniform speaks to Seneca’s commitment to the Buffalo Sabres and reflects the confidence they continue to place in our organization. It is a strong indication of how the energy around our team is translating into meaningful growth opportunities.”

The partnership will include the introduction of the “Train Like a Pro” program, a joint effort by the Sabres and Seneca Resorts & Casinos to provide opportunities for Native youth to experience a day in the life of an NHL player through hockey clinics, workouts, team-building activities and nutritional insights.

“This partnership extends beyond traditional sponsorship, reflecting a shared vision for strengthening our community and creating memorable experiences for our fans. We are proud to work alongside an organization that has been such an important part of our success both on and off the ice,” said Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres chief commercial officer. ​

Proud to welcome Seneca as our home jersey patch partner!

Seneca Resorts & Casinos will also continue to sponsor the Sabres’ annual Native American Heritage Night, which infuses Native American education and programming into a Sabres’ game day each season. Last season’s event included performances by a Native dance group, fundraising for Western Door Hockey, and a special logo designed by renowned Seneca artist G. Peter Jemison.

“Seneca Resorts & Casinos and the Buffalo Sabres share more than a connection to our community. Both teams are built on teamwork and bringing energy, passion and excitement to everything we do,” said Seneca Resorts & Casinos president & CEO Kevin Nephew. “This season, the Sabres put the hockey world on notice that something dynamic is happening here in Buffalo. We’re thrilled that our partnership will be on display every time the team takes the ice at home.”

Since opening in 2013, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino has ingrained itself as a central part of the Sabres’ gameday experience. Located just blocks away from KeyBank Center at 1 Fulton Street, the casino has served as the site of live Sabres broadcasts, hosted alumni meet and greets and served as a convenient gathering place for fans before and after games.

Seneca unveiled a 65-foot Buffalo sports mural at 106 Michigan Avenue at the beginning of last season, elevating the corridor between KeyBank Center and Seneca Buffalo Creek.

“Bringing our brands together in such a visible way deepens and evolves our longstanding connection with the Sabres,” said Cynthia Liu, chief marketing officer, Seneca Resorts & Casinos. “When the Sabres are at home, the game day energy in the Cobblestone District, from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino to the arena and back, is unmistakable. It’s one of the most electric environments in all of Western New York. We both want our guests to capture and experience that energy.”

Learn more about Seneca Resorts & Casinos at their official website.

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