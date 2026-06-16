Sabres announce details for NHL Draft Fan Fest on June 26 and 27

The next generation of NHL stars are coming to Bufalo.

We’re hosting the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27. Both days will feature a Fan Fest in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza with food and beverage, entertainment, and activities for the whole family.

Plus, we’ll be welcoming this year’s top prospects into the draft with a red-carpet arrival prior to Round 1 on June 26.

Here’s a rundown of each day’s schedule of events.

Day 1 – Friday, June 26

Schedule:

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Fan Fest in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza (free and open to public)

Fan Fest in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza (free and open to public) 5:15 p.m. – Top prospects walk the red carpet into KeyBank Center

Top prospects walk the red carpet into KeyBank Center 6 p.m. - KeyBank Center doors open

KeyBank Center doors open 7 p.m. – Round 1 of the NHL Draft

Tickets for Day 1

Details:

All fans in attendance for Round 1 will receive a commemorative hockey card giveaway courtesy of Upper Deck.

Fan Fest will include entertainment from DJ Milk, food and beverage stands, plus the following programming:

Red Carpet Arrivals (Friday at 5:15 p.m.) – Fans will have the opportunity to greet the NHL’s top prospects as they walk the red carpet into KeyBank Center ahead of Round 1. NHL STREET: We’ll have two street hockey rinks set up on Perry Street as part of the league's “NHL STREET” initiative. One rink will showcase local youth teams; the other will be open to the public for pickup games and skills competitions! Kids Combine: Put your skills to the test! Our Kids Combine will allow participants to measure their grip strength, broad jump, rapid shot and more inside an inflatable rink. Accuracy Shot Drills: Are you the next Tage Thompson? We’ll have two shooting booths set up for fans to show off their skills. Photo Opportunities: Commemorate the moment with multiple NHL Draft-themed photo backdrops.



Day 2 – Saturday, June 27

Schedule:

10 a.m. - KeyBank Center Doors open

KeyBank Center Doors open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Fan Fest in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza (free and open to public)

Fan Fest in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza (free and open to public) 11 a.m. – Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Draft

Tickets for Day 2

Details