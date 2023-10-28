News Feed

At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 4

Buffalo comes from behind twice but falls short in New Jersey.

MicrosoftTeams-image
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Dylan Cozens tied the scored at 4-4 with 7:25 remaining but Erik Haula responded for the New Jersey Devils less than two minutes later to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Friday at Prudential Center. 

JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Rasmus Dahlin each tallied goals in addition to Cozens while seven different Sabres added an assist. 

Goaltender Eric Comrie stopped 16 of 18 shots before exiting the game midway through the second period with a lower-body injury. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves in relief. 

With their goals, Dahlin and Cozens secured the longest point streaks of their careers. Dahlin extended his streak to seven games with eight points in that span. Cozens has registered at least a point in six consecutive games (3+4). 

Alexander Holtz, Jesper Bratt, and Jack Hughes each scored for the Devils while Haula led both teams with two goals. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for New Jersey.

GOAL SUMMARY

Period 1, 6:11 – JJ Peterka from Henri Jokiharju and Owen Power (1-0, BUF)

Power connected with Jokiharju for the breakout, leading Peterka on the rush. Peterka took a quick shot from the right circle to put the Sabres up 1-0.

JJ Peterka opens the scoring

Period 1, 7:41 – Alexander Holtz from Luke Hughes and Michael McLeod (1-1)

Comrie made the initial save on a Luke Hughes shot, but Holtz put away the rebound in front of the net to tie the score.

Period 1, 15:42 – Tage Thompson from Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway (2-1, BUF)

Greenway and Tuch fought for possession behind the Devils’ net before Tuch found Thompson, who stickhandled around Vanecek to give the Sabres the lead.

Tage Thompson scores highlight reel goal

Period 1, 16:11 – Jesper Bratt (unassisted) (2-2)

After intercepting a pass by Dahlin as the Sabres attempted to exit the zone, Bratt went in all alone and beat Comrie five-hole.

Period 2, 13:47 (SH) – Erik Haula (unassisted) (3-2, NJD)

Haula picked off a pass by Dylan Cozens and beat Luukkonen on the breakaway shorthanded to give New Jersey its first lead of the night.

Period 2, 17:32 – Rasmus Dahlin from Mattias Samuelsson and Jeff Skinner (3-3)

Buffalo had an answer as Samuelsson fed Dahlin, who took a one-timer from the point to tie the score at 3-3.

Rasmus Dahlin scores first of the season

Period 3, 2:09 (PP) – Jack Hughes from Luke Hughes and Timo Meier (4-3, NJD)

Jack Hughes took a shot through traffic to put the Devils in front with his power-play goal.

Period 3, 12:35 – Dylan Cozens from Kyle Okposo (4-4)

Cozens found the back of the net from a tough angle to tie the game with 7:25 remaining.

Dylan Cozens ties the game at 4-4

Period 3, 14:17 –  Erik Haula from Kevin Bahl and John Marino (5-4, NJD)

Bahl ripped a shot from the point and Haula tipped it in for his second of the game and the game-winning goal.

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at KeyBank Center for Hockey Halloween.

Tickets are available here. 

Coverage on MSG kicks off at 12:30 p.m. The puck drops at 1 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550.

For more information on Hockey Halloween, click here.