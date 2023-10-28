At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 4

Dylan Cozens tied the scored at 4-4 with 7:25 remaining but Erik Haula responded for the New Jersey Devils less than two minutes later to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Friday at Prudential Center.

JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Rasmus Dahlin each tallied goals in addition to Cozens while seven different Sabres added an assist.

Goaltender Eric Comrie stopped 16 of 18 shots before exiting the game midway through the second period with a lower-body injury. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves in relief.

With their goals, Dahlin and Cozens secured the longest point streaks of their careers. Dahlin extended his streak to seven games with eight points in that span. Cozens has registered at least a point in six consecutive games (3+4).

Alexander Holtz, Jesper Bratt, and Jack Hughes each scored for the Devils while Haula led both teams with two goals. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for New Jersey.