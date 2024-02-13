Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings

The 21-year-old currently ranks second among Sabres skaters in average time on ice (22:28) and has recorded 18 points (2+16) in 51 games while logging heavy minutes on both the power play and penalty kill.

The Sabres are also without one of their top penalty killers in Mattias Samuelsson, who underwent successful surgery to repair an upper-body injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Granato said his defensemen will have to be prepared to share the workload with Power and Samuelsson both out.

“We’re down Samuelsson and Owen. So, that’s about 40-some minutes, close to 50 minutes, a game that is going to have to be shared by the rest of the group,” he said. “And you know, Clifton, when you look at where the depth is, he’s a guy that’s probably going to get quite a few more minutes and opportunity as a result.”

Granato said the plan will be to recall a defenseman from Rochester “soon.”

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

