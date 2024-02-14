What to expect on Military Appreciation Night

The night will honor both current and former members of our nation’s armed forces.

By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to host their annual Military Appreciation Night on Thursday when they take on the Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center.

The night will honor both current and former members of our nation’s armed forces and will feature special game experiences and activations.

Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.  

Here’s what you can expect this year.

Jersey Auction

The Sabres will autograph special-edition Military Appreciation Night jerseys to be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting Veterans One-Stop, an organization that provides services to veterans and their families in one convenient location. Their services include on-site providers, referrals to outside resources, and veteran-to-veteran mentoring services.

Oath of Enlistment

During the second intermission, new recruits will declare their enlistment to the U.S. military (multiple branches) with an Oath of Enlistment at center ice.

Concourse Representatives

Prior to puck drop, recruiters from several branches of the military will be located on the 100-level concourse to provide educational resources and enlistment assistance to fans.

Performers

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band, “Full Spectrum,” including staff sergeants Danielle Headrick and Julie Keough, will perform the National Anthems. The band will also provide music throughout the night.

‘Sabre 38’

Sabres forward Jeff Skinner and goaltender Eric Comrie visited the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station last Friday and toured the KC-135R refueling aircraft that has been emblazoned with the Sabres logo and nicknamed “Sabre 38.” Stay tuned to the videoboard during the game for a video on their visit. In the meantime, check out the photo gallery!

PHOTOS | NF Air Reserve Station Visit

In honor of Military Appreciation Night

