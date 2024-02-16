At the Horn | Panthers 4 - Sabres 0 

The Buffalo Sabres generated 45 shots but were unable to find the back of the net in a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 45 of 45 shots to earn his first shutout of the season. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice while Anton Lundell and Ryan Lomberg scored once for the Panthers to secure their 10th consecutive road win and improve to 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin led all skaters with 29:29 of ice time, tallying a game-high eight shots and four blocked shots.

Eric Comrie made his eighth start of the season in between the pipes for the Sabres and first since Dec. 5, stopping 27 of 30 shots as goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen missed the game due to a lower-body injury.