At the Horn | Panthers 4 - Sabres 0 

Buffalo closes out its 4-game homestand with a loss to Florida.

buf_atthehorn_02152024
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres generated 45 shots but were unable to find the back of the net in a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 45 of 45 shots to earn his first shutout of the season. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice while Anton Lundell and Ryan Lomberg scored once for the Panthers to secure their 10th consecutive road win and improve to 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin led all skaters with 29:29 of ice time, tallying a game-high eight shots and four blocked shots.

Eric Comrie made his eighth start of the season in between the pipes for the Sabres and first since Dec. 5, stopping 27 of 30 shots as goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen missed the game due to a lower-body injury.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 9:26 – Carter Verhaeghe from Aleksander Barkov (1-0, FLA)

The Panthers scored first after Barkov stripped the puck from Ryan Johnson in the corner and fed Verhaeghe, who was all alone in the slot for a one-timer to beat Comrie.

Period 2, 17:16 – Anton Lundell from Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling (2-0, FLA)

Despite outshooting the Panthers 17-7 in the second, the Sabres entered the locker room at the second intermission down 2-0 after Florida took advantage of a delayed penalty with 2:44 remaining in the period.

Stolarz went to the bench for the extra attacker before Tkachuk let a shot go from the point, which was deflected in front of the net by Lundell as he screened Comrie.

Period 3, 18:25 (EN) – Carter Verhaeghe from Sam Reinhart (3-0, FLA)

Verhaeghe tallied his second of the night on an empty-net goal after the Sabres pulled the goalie for an extra skater.

Period 3, 19:48 (PP) – Ryan Lomberg from Gustav Forsling and Anton Lundell (4-0, FLA)

After Zach Benson went to the penalty box for high-sticking with 17 seconds remaining, the Panthers capitalized five seconds into their power play when Lomberg put away a rebound in front of the net.

GAME GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Panthers

February 15, 2024

UP NEXT

The Sabres travel to Minnesota for a visit with the Wild on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. 

The pregame show on MSG/MSG+ kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 5. Fans can also stream MSG on Fubo. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

