Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) vs. Boston Bruins (11-1-2)

Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Kyle Okposo is set to play his 1,000th NHL game when the Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative stick case featuring a miniature replica of the customary silver stick given to players who reach the 1,000-game milestone.

Tickets are available here.

Here's everything you need to know before morning skate.