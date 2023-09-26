Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener

News Feed

buffalo sabres boston bruins preseason roster september 25 2023

Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener
buffalo sabres practice updates september 25 viktor neuchev kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Sabres brace for stretch of 4 games in 5 nights
buffalo sabres washington capitals preseason recap zach benson scores goal in first preseason game

‘It’s what you dream of’ | Benson tallies goal in 1st NHL preseason game
buffalo sabres washington capitals recap highlights jj peterka zach benson peyton krebs

Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington
buffalo sabres washington capitals how to watch lineup game preview

Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener
buffalo sabres captain kyle okposo visits global africa business initiative

'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage highlights tage thompson jiri kulich zach benson don granato

Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage
buffalo sabres training camp roster ethan miedema scott ratzlaff assigned to juniors

Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs
buffalo sabres preseason roster at washington capitals september 24 2023

Sabres announce roster for preseason opener in Washington
buffalo sabres training camp day 2 lecom harborcenter erik johnson kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader
how to watch buffalo sabres preseason games 2023

How to watch the Sabres' 2023 preseason games
buffalo sabres training camp preview kevyn adams don granato rasmus dahlin kyle okposo

'Pressure as privilege' | Sabres embracing expectations entering 2023-24  
buffalo sabres training camp day 1 keybank center rasmus dahlin owen power kevyn adams

Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying
buffalo sabres matt savoie injury update

Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury
buffalo sabres training camp goaltender preview devon levi ukko pekka luukkonen eric comrie

Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender
buffalo sabres announce 2023 training camp roster tage thompson zach benson jeff skinner devon levi

Sabres announce 2023 training camp roster 
buffalo sabres training camp preview defensemen to watch owen power rasmus dahlin connor clifton

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge vs pittsburgh tyson kozak physical presence

Kozak a physical presence in Prospects Challenge finale

Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener

Puck drops at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550.

buf_gamenight_vsbruins_09262023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Two days after scoring a goal in his preseason debut, forward Zach Benson is set to hit the ice for a second consecutive exhibition game when the Sabres host the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

Benson skated alongside Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson during the group’s morning skate and is expected to play with the duo again this evening.

Granato addresses the media

“I think he’s a good hockey player and he’s earned it in a sense,” coach Don Granato said. “He might only be 18 years old, but he’s developed himself enough to be able to keep up with those two in this format.

“We want to put him in situations where he can learn, gain a lot of information to learn, and to add to his experience and those are two incredibly great guys that you can look up to, if you’re anybody really in this league, in Tommer and Skinny.”

Check out the video below for more background on Benson and why he credits his work ethic to his family's traveling amusement park business.

Prospect Zach Benson's unique upbringing

Rasmus Dahlin, Devon Levi, Casey Mittelstadt, and Mattias Samuelsson are among the players who will make their preseason debuts.

Alex Tuch, who was previously set to suit up, will not play against the Bruins, the team announced following morning skate. Olivier Nadeau will enter the lineup in his place.

“He’s fine. No big issue at this point,” Granato said. “He skated, had some soreness yesterday, wanted to play today. We talked about it before the skate, said, ‘Go skate, see how you feel, if it resolves.’ And he skated through the morning skate no problem, but there’s no need to put him in. I don’t want to aggravate anything I think he probably would aggravate.

“Again, I’m just pulling him out because he’s got plenty of time to get ready for the year.”

Tickets for tonight’s game are available here.

MSG will carry the NESN broadcast feed beginning at 7 p.m. while Dan Dunleavy and Marty Biron will have the radio call on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Bruins.

1. Projected lines

Here’s how the group lined up during morning skate, before it was announced that Nadeau would be playing in place of Tuch:

Morning Skate (Sept. 26, 2023)
53 Jeff Skinner
72 Tage Thompson
9 Zach Benson
20 Jiri Kulich
37 Casey Mittelstadt
89 Alex Tuch
15 Brandon Biro
48 Tyson Kozak
63 Isak Rosen
81 Brett Murray
85 Mason Jobst
49 Filip Cederqvist
23 Mattias Samuelsson
26 Rasmus Dahlin
Goalies:
38 Kale Clague
83 Mats Lindgren
27 Devon Levi
61 Riley Stillman
3 Joseph Cecconi
62 Devin Cooley

2.  In the crease

Devon Levi will start in goal for the Sabres while Devin Cooley will back up. Granato previously stated that the plan is for the starter to play the first two periods before the backup takes over in the third.

In seven starts last season, Levi posted a 5-2 record and .905 save percentage. Granato attributed the goaltender’s success to having a solid routine.

“Every person has their own routine and their own way of doing things. Devon’s way has got him to the NHL at a very young age,” Granato said.

3. On the power play

Here are the power-play units the group practiced with this morning:

Power-play units (Sept. 26, 2023)
81 Brett Murray
72 Tage Thompson
9 Zach Benson
53 Jeff Skinner
26 Rasmus Dahlin
89 Alex Tuch
37 Casey Mittelstadt
63 Isak Rosen
20 Jiri Kulich
38 Kale Clague

4. Skinner readies for new season

Coming off a career year, Skinner is focused on building off that success and working with his teammates to get ready for the season ahead.

“We’re all trying to get each other ready for the season,” Skinner said. “…And then just keep building. That’s one of the things everyone talks about at camp is you start out where you are, and you want to keep getting better every day. It’s a big process I think, and we just have to keep continuing that process.”

Benson addresses the media

5. Scouting the Bruins

Entering his 17th NHL season, Milan Lucic is expected to play tonight in his first preseason game since returning to Boston during free agency.

Buffalo native Trevor Kuntar is also among the names listed on the Bruins’ roster.