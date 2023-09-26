Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener

Rasmus Dahlin, Devon Levi, Casey Mittelstadt, and Mattias Samuelsson are among the players who will make their preseason debuts.

Alex Tuch, who was previously set to suit up, will not play against the Bruins, the team announced following morning skate. Olivier Nadeau will enter the lineup in his place.

“He’s fine. No big issue at this point,” Granato said. “He skated, had some soreness yesterday, wanted to play today. We talked about it before the skate, said, ‘Go skate, see how you feel, if it resolves.’ And he skated through the morning skate no problem, but there’s no need to put him in. I don’t want to aggravate anything I think he probably would aggravate.

“Again, I’m just pulling him out because he’s got plenty of time to get ready for the year.”

MSG will carry the NESN broadcast feed beginning at 7 p.m. while Dan Dunleavy and Marty Biron will have the radio call on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Bruins.