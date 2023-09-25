‘It’s what you dream of’ | Benson tallies goal in 1st NHL preseason game

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three months ago, Zach Benson was preparing for the 2023 NHL Draft unaware of what exactly the following months would have in store for him.

Since then, the Buffalo Sabres’ first-round pick has appeared at development camp, rookie camp, training camp and, on Sunday, played in his first NHL preseason game as the Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout at Capital One Arena.

“Zach Benson, I thought he was great,” coach Don Granato said following the victory.

The 18-year-old logged three shots, 17:11 of ice time, and scored a goal after tipping a shot from Ryan Johnson to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead with 11:01 remaining.

Benson appeared calm and confident as if it were a part of his normal daily routine to play among many experienced NHL players. He also played valuable minutes on the group’s top power-play unit alongside JJ Peterka, Jordan Greenway, Peyton Krebs, and Jacob Bryson.

“[It] was nice to just see him out there and how he would interact with players on his own team that were older. I’ve spoken about that,” Granato said. “And then obviously against other players in [Washington's] lineup that have had a lot of NHL games.

“He’s unphased. He’s unphased because he has such a – and rightly so – confidence in his sense and feel for the game of hockey. Very aware. Highly skilled, but very aware of time and space and makes decisions accordingly. He knows how much time and space he has and he creates more time and space for himself, and we saw that just about every shift today.”