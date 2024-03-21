Vote now for the 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award

The first round of voting will close on March 25 at 11:59 p.m.

SMKT-477_23-24 - Rick Martin Memorial Award_01_VB 1 2
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

For the fourth consecutive season, Sabres fans have the opportunity to vote for the recipient of the Rick Martin Memorial Award. “The Rico” is presented annually to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre.

Fans are encouraged to vote for the player they believe best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.

Visit Sabres.com/Rico to cast your vote now. The first round of voting will run from March 21 through March 25 at 11:59 p.m.

The three players with the most votes will move on to a final round of voting from April 1 through April 8. The winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night on April 11.

Few players left as large an impact on the Buffalo Sabres franchise as Rick Martin. The two-time 50-goal scorer played 10 seasons in Buffalo and remained an active member of the community until his death in 2011.

"Rico" played 681 games for the Sabres (3rd in franchise history) with 382 goals (2nd) and 695 points (3rd). His No. 7 hangs from the rafters alongside Gilbert Perreault and the late Rene Robert, his linemates on the famed French Connection.

The award is presented by the Sabres' Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

Last season, fans voted Alex Tuch as the winner of the Rick Martin Memorial Award with Rasmus Dahlin and Kyle Okposo named the other finalists.

News Feed

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

Game Night | Sabres at Oilers

Guelli focused on enhancing KeyBank Center experience as incoming Sabres COO 

Prospects Pipeline | Amerks continue Calder Cup Playoff push

Sabres' comeback effort falls short in loss to Canucks

At the Horn | Canucks 3 - Sabres 2

Sabres name Pete Guelli Chief Operating Officer 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canucks

Game Night | Sabres at Canucks

'We let it go' | Sabres bounce back with 6-2 victory in Seattle

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Kraken 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Kraken

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue road trip with back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday

Game Night | Sabres at Kraken

Levi joins Sabres for practice ahead of back-to-back road games

Sabres recall Levi from Amerks

Sabres open 5-game road trip with loss in Detroit

At the Horn | Red Wings 4 - Sabres 1