Vote now for the 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award

For the fourth consecutive season, Sabres fans have the opportunity to vote for the recipient of the Rick Martin Memorial Award. “The Rico” is presented annually to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre.

Fans are encouraged to vote for the player they believe best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.

Visit Sabres.com/Rico to cast your vote now. The first round of voting will run from March 21 through March 25 at 11:59 p.m.

The three players with the most votes will move on to a final round of voting from April 1 through April 8. The winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night on April 11.

Few players left as large an impact on the Buffalo Sabres franchise as Rick Martin. The two-time 50-goal scorer played 10 seasons in Buffalo and remained an active member of the community until his death in 2011.

"Rico" played 681 games for the Sabres (3rd in franchise history) with 382 goals (2nd) and 695 points (3rd). His No. 7 hangs from the rafters alongside Gilbert Perreault and the late Rene Robert, his linemates on the famed French Connection.

The award is presented by the Sabres' Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

Last season, fans voted Alex Tuch as the winner of the Rick Martin Memorial Award with Rasmus Dahlin and Kyle Okposo named the other finalists.