Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Maple Leafs

Defenseman Ryan Johnson will be in the lineup against Toronto.

Defenseman Ryan Johnson will re-enter the lineup Thursday night when the Buffalo Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center, coach Don Granato announced. 

Granato is “not certain” if Jeff Skinner or Jordan Greenway will be able to play but said both players remain a possibility for the game. 

The Sabres will receive more information on Skinner and Greenway following the team’s optional morning skate and get clarification on if either player will be ready to go.

Skinner has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon last Wednesday. Greenway has not played since Dec. 2, when he sustained an upper-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes, missing a total of nine games.

Don Granato addresses the media

Here are five things to know before puck drop.

1. Injury updates

Granato provided an update on Zemgus Girgensons, who has missed the past 13 games with a lower-body injury he sustained during a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 24.

The forward is not expected to be available versus the Maple Leafs or for Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers.

“He’s on the ice now with the guys but most likely not Saturday," Granato said. “I would be very surprised if that was the case.”

2. In the crease

Devon Levi was the first goaltender off the ice and is expected to make his 14th start of the season.

Levi had recorded a .942 save percentage in his last four starts prior to Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jackets, which saw the 21-year-old get pulled midway through the second period.

Granato shared that he had a conversation with Levi to help him put the game behind him and prepare for his next start.

“I mean, he was pulled the other day in hopes of some momentum shift as well,” Granato said. “And the group was not good enough in front of him. That was obvious. And my conversation with him was a little bit of that and a lot of, ‘Get excited about the next opportunity and be comfortable in this league with the need to rebound right away.’ … And he loves challenges. So, that was a good conversation.”

3. Dahlin's production

Rasmus Dahlin currently leads all Sabres skaters in power-play points (8) and time on ice per game (25:01) while tied with Casey Mittelstadt for the team lead in points (27) and assists (19).

The defenseman has recorded six points (2+4) in his last five games and is currently one even-strength goal away from moving into a tie with Bill Hajt (36) for the fifth-most among Sabres defensemen all-time.

4. Johnson's stay

Johnson was recalled from the Rochester Americans on Nov. 4 and made his NHL debut against the Maple Leafs that night. Since then, Johnson has remained in Buffalo, appearing in 17 games for the Sabres and averaging 14:04 in ice time per game.

Following the morning skate, Granato explained what has allowed Johnson to earn an extended stay in Buffalo.

“He’s been very consistent,” Granato said. “You know, we have seven D, so we’ve been able to pull him out a little bit and give him some breathing room and keep him fresh. You know, the grind of the league, it’s a physical grind but it’s a psychological grind too. And he’s handled it well for a young guy.

“… So, I think there’s a level of maturity, a base level of skill, and I think not having to play every single night and being surrounded by some pretty good guys in the backend—Dahlin, Samuelsson—has helped as well.”

5. Scouting the Maple Leafs

Toronto currently sits in second in the Atlantic Division standings with 38 points and a 16-7-6 record.

The Maple Leafs have recorded at least a point in nine of their last 10 games after seeing their point streak snapped in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews leads the team with 37 points (25+12) in 28 games this season while leading the league in goals (25).

Granato emphasized the challenge of limiting opportunities for a player like Matthews.

“Every night you play against players in this league that are great players. This is a team with a lot of great players, and he’s certainly one of them that you need to pay special attention to,” Granato said.

“A lot of times, it’s what you do with the puck. You know, can you keep it? Can you extend offensive zone possessions? Do you line change the right way? Because, you know, the best players will take advantage of any little gap there is faster than the next guy. And like I said, he’s one of them.”

