Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Maple Leafs

Defenseman Ryan Johnson will re-enter the lineup Thursday night when the Buffalo Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center, coach Don Granato announced.

Granato is “not certain” if Jeff Skinner or Jordan Greenway will be able to play but said both players remain a possibility for the game.

The Sabres will receive more information on Skinner and Greenway following the team’s optional morning skate and get clarification on if either player will be ready to go.

Skinner has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon last Wednesday. Greenway has not played since Dec. 2, when he sustained an upper-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes, missing a total of nine games.