Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning

Forwards Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens and defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Erik Johnson have not been ruled out for the Buffalo Sabres’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Coach Don Granato said the status of each player will be determined in the morning, ahead of the afternoon matchup with the Lightning.

“The decisions will be made in the morning on the lineup because we have three or four guys who are right on that cusp,” Granato said.

All four players are considered day to day with upper-body injuries while defenseman Henri Jokiharju is dealing with soreness after blocking a shot in Buffalo’s 3-0 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Skinner and Samuelsson both returned to practice on Friday for the first time since sustaining their injuries. Skinner has missed the last four games for the Sabres while Samuelsson has missed two games since taking an elbow to the head from Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek last Saturday.

Cozens sustained his upper-body injury during Buffalo’s game against San Jose on Monday and did not play Chicago on Thursday. Johnson was injured on a hit into the end boards by Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev, who was assessed a five-minute boarding major.

Granato said the group is “going in the right direction” as the team looks to return to full health.