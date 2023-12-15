Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Golden Knights

Devon Levi will start in the middle game of the 3-game road trip.

20231215 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

LAS VEGAS – Devon Levi is expected to start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres in the middle game of their three-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Levi has stopped 81 of 86 shots in three starts since he was recalled from the Rochester Americans on Dec. 5, a save percentage of .942. The Sabres went 2-0-1 in those games, including a road victory over the Eastern Conference’s top team in the Boston Bruins.

It will be a similar challenge Friday against a Vegas team that boasts the NHL’s best record at 20-5-5 – including an 11-2-2 mark at home – after winning the Stanley Cup last season.

The pregame show on MSG/MSG+ begins at 9:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. Injury updates

The Sabres will be without forward Jeff Skinner, who was placed on injured reserve after he sustained an upper-body injury on a hit from Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado on Wednesday.

“His injury, you’re looking to see how he feels each day,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “I just texted with him this morning and he said, ‘Better today.’ So, he’s gotten better each day, which is good. Hopefully all issues resolve shorter than later, but he’s progressing nicely.”

Jordan Greenway, who has missed six games with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in the morning skate on Friday. He will not play against the Golden Knights but is nearing a return provided he responds well to Friday’s skate, Granato said.

“We did a little bit more today with him to challenge him, which could be a final step in his return,” Granato said.

2. The lineup

Brett Murray was recalled from Rochester and will join the lineup at forward in place of Skinner. Ryan Johnson will enter on defense for Erik Johnson.

In Skinner's absence, Casey Mittelstadt will slide to left wing on a line with Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka. Here’s the full projected lineup based on the morning skate:

Forwards

9 Zach Benson – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

37 Casey Mittelstadt – 24 Dylan Cozens – 77 JJ Peterka

50 Eric Robinson – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

81 Brett Murray – 17 Tyson Jost – 71 Victor Olofsson

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

33 Ryan Johnson – 75 Connor Clifton

Goalie

27 Devon Levi

Don Granato addresses the media

3. Changes to the power play

With Skinner absent, the Sabres also shuffled their power-play units for the morning skate.

The top unit kept Alex Tuch at the net front, Tage Thompson on the left flank, and Rasmus Dahlin at the point but added Zach Benson in the bumper position and Peterka on the right flank.

The second unit comprised of Kyle Okposo in front, Cozens and Victor Olofsson on the flanks, Mittelstadt in the bumper position, and Owen Power at the point.

4. Last time out

The Sabres fell behind 3-0 early in what ended as a 5-1 loss in Colorado on Wednesday.

“I think the group obviously knows they want to perform better than they did the other night and based on this group and the way they approach that, they will,” Granato said.

One of the game’s silver linings was the performance from Benson, who scored the Sabres’ lone goal in his first game alongside Thompson and Tuch.

“He’s been one of our most consistent players,” Granato said. “He’s got a great feel for the game. Even when he doesn’t have his leg sometimes … his positioning play is so strong and his hockey sense is so strong that it compensates for a lot when he doesn’t feel it.”

5. Scouting the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have won four straight games and enter Friday on a nine-game point streak (6-0-3).  They own the best mark in the NHL with an average of 2.40 goals against per game and the league’s third-ranked penalty kill at 87.2 percent.

Granato emphasized puck placement as a means to breaking the Golden Knights’ neutral-zone pressure.

“You’ve got to be willing to battle and you’ve got to put pucks to the right areas,” he said. “Good teams clog the middle. So, you’ve got to do your best puck placements. You can’t just put it in. Place it (in) the right spot where you can pressure. That’s a key for any team in this league.”

Logan Thompson will start in goal for Vegas.

