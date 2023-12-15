Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS – Devon Levi is expected to start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres in the middle game of their three-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Levi has stopped 81 of 86 shots in three starts since he was recalled from the Rochester Americans on Dec. 5, a save percentage of .942. The Sabres went 2-0-1 in those games, including a road victory over the Eastern Conference’s top team in the Boston Bruins.

It will be a similar challenge Friday against a Vegas team that boasts the NHL’s best record at 20-5-5 – including an 11-2-2 mark at home – after winning the Stanley Cup last season.

The pregame show on MSG/MSG+ begins at 9:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.