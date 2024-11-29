At the Horn | Canucks 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Dylan Cozens scored twice in a span of 1:39 to erase a third-period deficit, but Connor Garland scored with 1:01 remaining in overtime to send the Vancouver Canucks home with a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Bowen Byram also scored for the Sabres, who finished with a 34-22 lead in shots but fell behind 3-1 following a pair of third-period goals by the Canucks. Cozens scored the second of his two goals to tie the game with 5:03 remaining in regulation.

Garland had two goals and an assist for the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk and Pius Suter also scored goals while Brock Boeser had a pair of assists. Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves for Buffalo.

The loss opened a back-to-back set of games for the Sabres, which continues Saturday night on the road against the New York Islanders.