At the Horn | Mammoth 5 - Sabres 2

Isak Rosen scored twice in the loss.

By Jourdon LaBarber
Isak Rosen scored twice for his first NHL multi-goal game, but the Utah Mammoth responded with five unanswered goals to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday.

Buffalo led 2-0 following Rosen’s second goal, scored 6:42 into the second period. Nick DeSimone, an East Amherst native, put Utah on the board with a slap shot from the point exactly four minutes later.

Utah tied the game on a goal from JJ Peterka 52 seconds into the third period, then quickly netted the game-winner on a shot from in tight by Lawson Crouse. Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Kellers added goals later in the period.

The Mammoth outshot the Sabres 14-3 in the third period and 37-19 overall.

Buffalo is now 0-3-0 in its last three games after earning at least a point in each of the previous seven contests (3-0-4).

Rosen provided the lone offense for the Sabres as they continue to operate without five of their opening-night forwards due to injuries or illness. After beginning the season in Rochester, the 22-year-old has three goals and an assist in five games with Buffalo.

Colten Ellis made 32 saves in his second NHL start. Ellis won his debut on Oct. 22 but woke up with a sore back on the morning of his next scheduled start in Toronto on Oct. 25 and had not played since, though he had backed up in that span.

The Sabres are in the midst of a stretch of four straight road games, which continues in Colorado on Thursday.

Scoring summary

BUF 1 – UTA 0 | Period 1, 5:33 – Isak Rosen (2) from Jack Quinn (5) and Bowen Byram (5)

BUF 2 – UTA 0 | Period 2, 5:33 – Isak Rosen (3) from Noah Ostlund (2)

BUF 2 – UTA 1 | Period 2, 10:43 – Nick DeSimone (1) from Michael Carcone (3) and Nate Schmidt (4)

BUF 2 – UTA 2 | Period 3, 0:52 – JJ Peterka (5) from John Marino (7) and Mikhail Sergachev (10)

BUF 2 – UTA 3 | Period 3, 3:22 – Lawson Crouse (4) from JJ Peterka (7) and Jack McBain (2)

BUF 2 – UTA 4 | Period 3, 10:09 – Nick Schmaltz (10) from Clayton Keller (10)

BUF 2 – UTA 5 | Period 3, 19:33 (EN) – Clayton Keller (7) from Nick Schmaltz (11) and Logan Cooley (6)

The road trip continues Thursday in Colorado. Coverage on MSG begins at 8:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 9.

