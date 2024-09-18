Day 1 Notebook | Sabres set tone with competitive practice on Ruff's first day

Lindy Ruff left no room for nostalgia when he returned to the KeyBank Center ice for the start of training camp on Wednesday, back in the logo he represented for more than two decades as a player and a coach.

This day was not about his previous tenure. It wasn't about flashbacks to Dominik Hasek or memories of spring 2006. It was, however, a nod to one of Ruff’s trademarks from the past – a quality he displayed during his own hardnosed playing career and imparted on previous teams he coached.

“It’s just work right now,” Ruff said.

The Sabres went to work with a long, demanding practice session to open camp, making good on the message Ruff and general manager Kevyn Adams imparted on players when they reported for physicals and their first day of meetings on Tuesday. Players were told to view the first days of practice not as the start of camp, but as the start of the season.

Part of that directive is the result of urgency brought on by the team’s inclusion in the NHL Global Series, with just four practice days and two game days ahead of the Sabres’ departure for Munich, Germany next Tuesday. With that in mind, the Sabres practiced with a group resembling their NHL roster rather than keep with the tradition of splitting veterans into various groups throughout the day.

But beyond getting ready for Germany, the day represented an opportunity for the Sabres to set the tone for what will be their standard moving forward.

“Today is Day 1 on our step to try to do something special,” Adams said. “It’s an opportunity, and that’s what I talked to the players about yesterday. It’s an opportunity to raise our standard. Every one of us in this organization has to raise our personal standard and that’s what I challenged the group on yesterday and Lindy did as well.”