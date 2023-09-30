Sabres return Komarov to juniors, loan 3 players to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have returned defenseman Vsevolod Komarov to Quebec (QMJHL) and loaned forward Justin Richards and goaltenders Devin Cooley and Dustin Tokarski to the Rochester Americans pending waiver clearance, the team announced Saturday.

The Sabres’ training camp roster now consists of 35 players, including 20 forwards, 12 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Buffalo has three preseason games remaining, beginning with a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3 p.m. on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The remaining training camp roster is as follows: