Sabres return Komarov to juniors, loan 3 players to Rochester

buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game roster alex tuch devon levi

Tuch, Okposo expected to make preseason debuts vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update rochester americans

Sabres trim training camp roster to 39 players
buffalo sabres practice report sept 29 don granato brandon biro

Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights tage thompson eric comrie

Thompson scores highlight-reel goal, Comrie makes 27 saves in preseason game vs. Penguins
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preview lineup how to watch zach metsa 

Sabres at Penguins | Metsa set to make preseason debut in Pittsburgh
buffalo sabres preseason roster september 27 at pittsburgh penguins casey mittelstadt tage thompson

Sabres announce roster for Thursday's preseason game in Pittsburgh
buffalo sabres training camp roster mats lindgren norwin panocha assigned to juniors

Lindgren, Panocha returned to respective junior clubs
buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs game recap sept 27 2023 kraft hockeyville

Postgame Report | Luukkonen makes 25 saves in preseason debut
buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs kraft hockeyville preview lineup owen power dylan cozens

'It's very special' | Sabres embracing small-town feel of Kraft Hockeyville preseason game
buffalo sabres game recap vs boston bruins sept 26 devon levi jeff skinner 

Sabres defeat Bruins 4-1 in preseason home opener
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins game preview sept 26 don granato jeff skinner zach benson

Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener
buffalo sabres boston bruins preseason roster september 25 2023

Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener
buffalo sabres practice updates september 25 viktor neuchev kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Sabres brace for stretch of 4 games in 5 nights
buffalo sabres washington capitals preseason recap zach benson scores goal in first preseason game

‘It’s what you dream of’ | Benson tallies goal in 1st NHL preseason game
buffalo sabres washington capitals recap highlights jj peterka zach benson peyton krebs

Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington
buffalo sabres washington capitals how to watch lineup game preview

Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener
buffalo sabres captain kyle okposo visits global africa business initiative

'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage highlights tage thompson jiri kulich zach benson don granato

Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage

Sabres return Komarov to juniors, loan 3 players to Rochester

Buffalo's training camp roster now consists of 35 players.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have returned defenseman Vsevolod Komarov to Quebec (QMJHL) and loaned forward Justin Richards and goaltenders Devin Cooley and Dustin Tokarski to the Rochester Americans pending waiver clearance, the team announced Saturday.

The Sabres’ training camp roster now consists of 35 players, including 20 forwards, 12 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Buffalo has three preseason games remaining, beginning with a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3 p.m. on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The remaining training camp roster is as follows:

Forwards (20)

9 Zach Benson

15 Brandon Biro

24 Dylan Cozens

28 Zemgus Girgensons

12 Jordan Greenway

17 Tyson Jost

19 Peyton Krebs

20 Jiri Kulich

37 Casey Mittelstadt

81 Brett Murray

21 Kyle Okposo

71 Victor Olofsson

77 JJ Peterka

22 Jack Quinn

63 Isak Rosen

13 Lukas Rousek

93 Matt Savoie

53 Jeff Skinner

72 Tage Thompson

89 Alex Tuch

Defensemen (12)

78 Jacob Bryson

3 Joseph Cecconi

38 Kale Clague

75 Connor Clifton

26 Rasmus Dahlin

4 Jeremy Davies

6 Erik Johnson

33 Ryan Johnson

10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power

23 Mattias Samuelsson

61 Riley Stillman

Goaltenders (3)

31 Eric Comrie

27 Devon Levi

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen