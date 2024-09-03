Camp Preview | Storylines to watch at forward

The Sabres spent the offseason adding veteran depth to a forward group that returns eight players who were lineup regulars last season, plus a group of prospects who could be on the precipice of taking the next step.

Training camp will give us our first glimpse into how the pieces fit together.

Below is a breakdown of the players and storylines to watch at forward as the Sabres hit the ice in the coming weeks.

Returning players: Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Jordan Greenway, Peyton Krebs,* Tage Thompson, Zach Benson

Notable departures: Jeff Skinner, Tyson Jost, Victor Olofsson, Zemgus Girgensons

Offseason additions: Beck Malenstyn, Jason Zucker, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Ryan McLeod, Sam Lafferty

*Remains an unsigned restricted free agent

Storylines to watch

1) Who slots into the top six?

The Sabres have a variety of candidates to occupy the top-six forward role vacated by Jeff Skinner, whose contract was bought out on June 30.

Skinner played the majority of his minutes the last two seasons on the left wing alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. The Sabres had success last season with JJ Peterka in that spot, outscoring opponents 13-5 when he shared the ice with Thompson and Tuch at 5-on-5.

Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn – the latter of whom is back healthy after leading all Sabres players in points per 60 minutes in an injury-shortened season – also figure to enter the year in top-six roles, which would leave one spot up for grabs.

Jason Zucker, with six seasons of 20-plus goals on his resume, is a candidate to fill that spot after signing a one-year contract in free agency. Jordan Greenway could offer a physical complement to a skilled line, or Zach Benson could take another step after playing 71 games as an 18-year-old last season.

Or the potential exists for one of the Sabres’ highly skilled forward prospects to make the jump – which brings us to our next storyline.