Camp Notebook | Keys to a Sabres power-play turnaround

Assistant coach Seth Appert went to work this offseason on the Buffalo Sabres' power play.

Last season, Buffalo's man advantage converted at 18.8 percent, 24th best in the NHL. With help from the analytics department and Sam Ventura, the Sabres’ vice president of hockey strategy and research, Appert dissected the film and data to examine what Buffalo’s power play did poorly in 2024-25, what successful teams did well and how to apply those lessons to the upcoming season.

The top unit of Jason Zucker, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Josh Norris and Rasmus Dahlin has already shown promise this preseason, setting up a one-timer goal for Thompson during Saturday’s game versus Detroit. And on Wednesday, Dahlin slashed through Pittsburgh’s penalty kill with a breathtaking end-to-end rush.

With his behind-the-scenes work, Appert intends to give that talented group every opportunity to work its magic.

“I think when players have clarity – clarity of purpose, collectively, but also clarity of what is available against this opponent that night – now, their skill, their creativity can start to take over,” Appert told Sabres.com. “I believe that predictability and structure can lead to creativity and speed.”

“… I liked the end of last season, in terms of the power play, and I like the process and the work they’re putting in in the preseason to give ourselves a chance to be a successful unit together.”

As Appert and the Sabres see it, here are the biggest keys to improvement on the man advantage this season.