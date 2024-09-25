Day 7 Notebook | Sabres take the ice for practice in Munich

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff spoke prior to the team’s departure on Tuesday about the team-bonding benefits of an 11-day stay in Europe to open the season. He reflected on his previous experience opening the 2011-12 season in Helsinki, Finland and Berlin, Germany as coach of the Sabres and the camaraderie it wrought through shared meals and time together away from the rink.

Ruff also emphasized the importance of not losing sight of the fact that the Sabres are using these days in Europe as their final preparation for the regular season, which opens with back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils in Czechia next Friday and Saturday.

“I think first and foremost we’re trying to get dialed in to start the NHL season,” Ruff said. “This is a fun opportunity to get another game in before we play and play in a brand-new building, which is pretty special. But at the same time, we know we’re getting ready for the league, and we want to be detailed through our practices and be ready for that first game.”

The Sabres wasted no time to that end on Wednesday. After their red-eye flight from Buffalo landed around 11 a.m. in Munich, the team was on the ice for practice by 3 p.m. The session was like those that preceded it back home - fast-paced and competitive.

The idea behind the quick turnaround was to get players acclimated to the new time zone as quickly as possible, a decision made with input from the team's sports science department.

“You leave in the timeframe where you try to keep it where you’re sleeping overnight, and now the key is stay awake and go to bed at a normal time,” Ruff said.

The acclimation continues with another practice Thursday morning. In the meantime, here are more notes from Wednesday’s session.

1. Rasmus Dahlin practiced with the team for the second straight day, this time without a non-contact jersey. Ruff gave an optimistic outlook for the defenseman’s status for Friday’s exhibition game against Red Bull.

“He looked like he got through the [practice] really well, so I would feel if tomorrow’s a good day, there shouldn’t be any restrictions on him playing,” Ruff said.