Sabres Mailbag | Questions on training camp, the fastest skater in Sabres history, and more

In addition to Quinn, veteran newcomer Jason Zucker enters camp as a candidate for a top-six role. The 32-year-old is only one year removed from a 27-goal season with Pittsburgh, 25 of which were scored at even strength. There are a variety of other options, a few of which we’ll talk about in the next two questions.

Assuming Krebs gets signed, how will he be utilized this season? Will he get top-nine minutes? Or will he be on the fourth line again? – Joseph from Oshawa, Ontario

Krebs is the Sabres’ lone remaining restricted free agent, but he’s not alone in the bigger picture. Remaining RFAs around the NHL include Boston’s Jeremy Swayman, Detroit’s Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and Winnipeg’s Cole Perfetti, among others.

As for his role, Krebs spent the bulk of the past two seasons embracing his job as a hardworking, checking centerman, but general manager Kevyn Adams said the team sees multiple possibilities for the 23-year-old moving forward.

"He’s still a young player," Adams said. "... I think he showed a lot of signs over the last year of starting to understand the defensive side of the game. He’s a very, very competitive kid, getting better and better in different areas. He’s got great vision. He has offensive skill. We know that from his track record before we traded for him, and now he’s gonna find his way.

"I think there’s a chance for him, an upside of being a player that can play higher up the lineup, whether that’s at center, which we believe he is, or maybe eventually could he slide to the wing? Yeah, we’re open to that."

Do you see any of the top prospects making the big team, as a regular, this year? If so, which guy, or guys, will do it? – Greg from Bristol, Tennessee

The door is always open for rookies to earn full-time roles. We saw it with Peterka and Quinn two seasons ago and again when Benson made the team out of camp last season.

Of course, competition for roster spots will be high given the veterans added during the offseason – Ryan McLeod, Jason Zucker, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Beck Malenstyn at forward along with Dennis Gilbert on defense – all of whom were brought in with the intent of making the Sabres harder to play against.

Still, a player like Jiri Kulich or Isak Rosen – both of whom are first-round picks with two productive AHL seasons on their resumes – could earn a spot with a strong training camp. The same goes for defenseman Ryan Johnson, who split his first professional season between Buffalo and Rochester.

Konsta Helenius, the 14th-overall pick this summer, will be another name to watch. He already has two professional seasons in Finland on his resume and played against NHL talent at this year’s World Championship. That experience, combined with his reputation as a defensively responsible centerman, could make for a faster transition to North America.

Even if they’re not in the lineup on opening night, all of those names could factor in for in-season recalls.

I believe the Sabres have struggled with a lack of a team identity. Based on the current roster and bringing in Lindy at coach, what do you envision as the team’s identity in 2024? – Dan from Orchard Park

Ruff believes in molding a team’s identity to its personnel - making a group of players the best version of itself, regardless of style. Think back to the teams Ruff coached during his previous tenure in Buffalo. The teams of the late ’90s relied on defense and great goaltending. The teams of the mid-2000s were a high-flying, offensive juggernaut (although they had a pretty good goalie, too).

Now, we know work ethic will be a priority for a Lindy Ruff team. He has already spoken about “non-negotiables” – be it blocking shots or back checking – that will be agreed upon by players and coaches alike before the season. But we can also expect him to encourage the Sabres to play to their strengths, which includes a high level of skill both at forward and on defense.

Former defenseman P.K. Subban described how Ruff coached a similarly young, talented group in New Jersey.

“He wanted to push the envelope,” Subban said. “He wanted his skilled players to take chances and make plays. He didn’t want guys to be out there gripping the sticks. He wanted guys to play loose and to play to their strengths.”

Who will coach the power play? – Donna from Middleport, New York

The power play will be run by former Rochester head coach Seth Appert, who was promoted to the role of assistant coach in Buffalo this summer.

Both Appert and Ruff touched on potential ways to improve the power play early in the offseason, naming increased shot volume and playmaking from the bumper position (the middle player in a 1-3-1 set up) as possible objectives.

Which current Sabre is the best home cook? – Mike from North Bay, Ontario

If all the forwards had to play defense and vice versa, who do you think would be the best new defenseman and the best new forward? – Jessie from Allen, Texas

We threw these questions at Connor Clifton and Jack Quinn after a recent summer skate. Their responses:

Best cook: James Reimer (This seemed to be more of a guess based on his elder statesman status.)

Defenseman who would be best at forward: Rasmus Dahlin

Forward who would be best on defense: Alex Tuch (Clifton) and Sam Lafferty (Quinn)

On average how many sticks would a player go through a year? – Stan from Cobourg, Ontario

For this one we went to longtime Sabres equipment manager Dave Williams. He orders 96 sticks for each player ahead of the season, which is also roughly the number of press box brownies this writer consumes in a single year.

Who is the fastest skater in Buffalo Sabres history? – Michael from Cleveland, Ohio

This is a tough one to quantify considering the NHL only started tracking player speed in 2021-22. Those numbers do give you a pretty good idea of the fastest current Sabre – offseason acquisition Ryan McLeod clocked the 10th-highest maximum speed this past season at 23.82 mph and had the ninth-most "bursts" of 22 mph or more.

To single out the fastest skater in Sabres history, however, we’ll have to resort to the eye test. Luckily, we have Bill Wippert, who celebrated his 50th season photographing the team last season. Not only has he seen almost every Sabres player, he’s watched them from ice level – and even played against some in summer pickup games. His answer:

“Alex Mogilny. First couple strides, faster than anyone. I used to skate with those guys in the summer before all the guys came back. Everyone with so much skill, strength, and speed – but nobody has a quick burst like Alex!”

We also gave this question to Dave Williams, who’s been with the Sabres since 2005-06 and spent seven years in Rochester before that. He said Maxim Afinogenov, although he added a second name for diehard fans: Milan Bartovic, who played 26 games with Buffalo from 2002 to 2004.

I believe it cannot be disproven that Dominik Hasek and Gilbert Perreault are two of the best Sabres ever. With that said, which two Sabres - past or present - complete the "Mount Rushmore of All-Time Sabres?" – Steve from Lockport

I think most would agree with you, Steve, regarding Hasek and Perreault being locked in atop any conversation about the greatest Sabres. Perreault is the team’s first draft pick and all-time leader in games played, goals, assists, and points. Hasek won the Vezina Trophy six times and twice won the Hart Trophy - and, for my money, has as exciting a highlight reel as there is in professional sports.

There are so many deserving candidates for the other two spots. Rick Martin and Rene Robert completed one of the most iconic lines in NHL history. Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine combined for the most prolific offensive season the franchise has ever seen. Ryan Miller was the face of the team during one of its most memorable eras. You could name any of them – plus a few others – and I wouldn’t argue.

For my Mount Rushmore, though, I’m going to cheat a bit and go beyond the ice. I’ll give one spot to Ruff, who between playing and coaching has been involved more than 1,600 Sabres games. And my other spot goes to Rick Jeanneret, who had as significant an impact on the organization and on all of us who’ve watched Sabres hockey as anyone who laced up the skates.