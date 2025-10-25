At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Maple Leafs 3

Watch the highlights from the Sabres' 4th straight home win.

20251024 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Mattias Samuelsson scored a pair of goals for the first time in his career to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Buffalo has now won four straight games on home ice, all of which have come against division opponents. The win moved them back to .500 with a season record of 4-4-0, good for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Samuelsson opened the scoring 4:38 into the contest, igniting a back-and-forth first period that ended in a 2-2 tie. His second goal put the Sabres up 4-2 in the second period and stood as the game winner.

The two goals came as part of an all-around strong performance from Samuelsson, who finished the night with five shots and four blocked shots in a team-high 23:26. He was part of a successful penalty kill while the Sabres protected a one-goal lead in the final minutes.

Alex Lyon made a loud pad save to rob Matias Macelli at point-blank range on that same penalty kill, the highlight of a 29-save performance. Alex Tuch carried the puck the other way off the save and scored shorthanded to give the Sabres a two-goal cushion.

Tage Thompson and Jiri Kulich each added a goal and an assist in the win.

The Sabres lost forward Tyson Kozak to a lower-body injury after his third shift of the game. Kozak will miss Saturday's game in Toronto, coach Lindy Ruff said postgame.

Statistics

20251024 ath stats

Scoring summary

TOR 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 4:38 – Mattias Samuelsson (1) from Ryan McLeod (3) and Alex Tuch (4)

Mattias Samuelsson opens the scoring

TOR 1, BUF 1 | Period 1, 5:01 – William Nylander (3) from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (5) and Brandon Carlo (1)

TOR 1, BUF 2 | Period 1, 6:12 – Jiri Kulich (3) from Zach Benson (7) and Tage Thompson (4)

Jiri Kulich gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

TOR 2, BUF 2 | Period 1, 12:45 (PP) – Auston Matthews (5) from John Tavares (6) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (6)

TOR 2, BUF 3 | Period 2, 7:20 – Tage Thompson (2) from Bowen Byram (3) and Jiri Kulich (1)

Tage Thompson gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

TOR 2, BUF 4 | Period 2, 13:10 – Mattias Samuelsson (2) from Rasmus Dahlin (6) and Peyton Krebs (3)

Mattias Samuelsson scores his 2nd of the game

TOR 3, BUF 4 | Period 3, 1:55 – Dakota Joshua (1) from Easton Cowan (2) and Nicolas Roy (2)

TOR 3, BUF 5 | Period 3, 16:59 (SH) – Alex Tuch (3) from Owen Power (2)

Alex Tuch scores shorthanded

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Maple Leafs 3

Up next

The Sabres and Maple Leafs meet again in Toronto on Saturday. Coverage on MSG begins at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 5.

