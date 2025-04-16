At the Horn | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 0

The Buffalo Sabres fell 4-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo generated plenty of quality scoring chances and got 36 shots on Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz but couldn’t break through; this marks the Sabres’ fourth shutout loss of the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in net for Buffalo and made 28 saves on 31 shots.

Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn was unavailable due to an undisclosed injury; Isak Rosen, recalled from Rochester pregame, entered the lineup in his place and skated 7:00.

Auston Matthews tallied an empty-net goal and an assist for Toronto, with Steven Lorentz, Mitch Marner and Nicholas Robertson also scoring for the Maple Leafs’.