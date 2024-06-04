Sabres to host Blue and Gold Insights event with Adams and Ruff

The event will take place Wednesday, June 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside KeyBank Center.

SMKT-805_23-24 - Blue and Gold Insights Lindy and Kevin_vb 2 2 (1)
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres

Want to hear from Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Kevyn Adams? Well, here’s your chance!

Blue and Gold Insights, presented by Ticketmaster, will give fans an opportunity to hear from both Ruff and Adams for the first time ahead of the 2024-25 season in a special event presentation.

Prior to the speaking panel, the Sabres will host an Open House and seat-selection event for prospective Season Ticket Members and plan buyers to select their seats, learn about membership benefits, and more.

Tickets for the event are complimentary and can be reserved here.

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. with ticket representatives on hand to provide tours of the arena as well as showcase available seats for the upcoming season.

Season Ticket Members will also receive a discount at the Sabres store. Select concessions will be open and available for purchase.

At 7 p.m., the Open House portion of the evening will conclude, and fans should be in the arena bowl ready to hear from Ruff and Adams.

Current Season Ticket Members and suite holders will be offered floor seating while bowl seating will be made available for the general public who have claimed a ticket.

If interested in learning more about the open house and season ticket memberships for the 2024-25 season, fill out the form here.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this special event!

