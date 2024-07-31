Sabres’ team dog Blue graduates from Pawsitive for Heroes program

Kristofer Bystrak was overcome with emotions as he exited the Niagara County Correctional Facility last Tuesday after his new service dog Blue, the Sabres’ team dog for the 2023-24 season, graduated from Pawsitive for Heroes, a national program led by WNY Heroes which provides service dogs to veterans across the nation who have a military service-related disability.
The emotional ceremony capped off Blue’s 10 months of service dog training in the jail and marked the beginning of a new way of life for Bystrak, who returned from his deployment in Afghanistan in 2012 with post-traumatic stress disorder, which he felt was impacting his relationship with his wife and kids and preventing him from living a fulfilling life.
It was a quick internet search that led Bystrak to WNY Heroes, an organization whose mission is to provide veterans, members of the armed forces, and families of deceased veterans with access to essential services, financial assistance, and other resources to help support them. There, Bystrak learned of the Pawsitive for Heroes program created by WNY Heroes co-founder Chris Kreiger.
After going through the application process and being paired with Blue, Bystrak had the chance to bring her home to see how well she acclimated to his family and lifestyle. He said he was blown away by Blue’s energy and how well trained she was.
“She fit right in, just like she was living there her whole life,” Bystrak shared.