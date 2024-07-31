Sabres’ team dog Blue graduates from Pawsitive for Heroes program

Now, with Blue around full-time following her graduation, Bystrak has already noticed the positive impact the one-year-old St. Bernard/Mastiff mix has had on his day-to-day life.

“I’m able to get out with my family and just, like, finally be the dad that I want to be and be the husband that I want to be and be able to experience stuff with my family that I wouldn’t be able to experience without her,” Bystrak said.

“I am able to go places that I normally couldn’t because of my PTSD. I am able to go out with my family again and enjoy myself and not have to be stressed out and kind of isolate myself in my home. She definitely gave me a second chance with my family, and I am just extremely grateful for that.”

Kreiger created WNY Heroes in 2007 after coming home from Iraq in 2004 and dealing with several service-related injuries and illnesses of his own. After being sent to a polytrauma brain center in Richmond, Virginia, Kreiger had drained his bank accounts and lost his home. Despite his struggles, he was determined to prevent the same thing from happening to other veterans.

Kreiger received his own service dog in 2012 and noticed the difference it made in his life. He started the Pawsitive for Heroes program in 2013 in hopes of making that difference in others’ lives.

With the support of sponsors, including the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, which sponsored Blue’s training this season, the program has taken off and helped veterans across the country.

“Without the community support, the sponsors, the donors, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing today,” Kreiger said. “The partnership with the Buffalo Sabres I think has been tremendous for us with the support back and forth. The awareness it creates for not only the program but for the need of service dogs for veterans. When the fans are showing up at the arena, you can see the excitement and the amount of questions we get asked constantly from the fans about the program, and how does it work, and how can they get involved. So, the partnership between WNY Heroes and the Buffalo Sabres, it’s a huge steppingstone, backbone, to the success of the program.”