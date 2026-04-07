At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Watch the highlights from the Sabres' big Atlantic Division win.

20260406 ATH 4-2 BUF
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jason Zucker scored the winning goal late in the second period and the Buffalo Sabres locked it down from there to earn a 3-2 win in their crucial division matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Monday.

The win pulled the Sabres back into a tie with the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division with 102 points, two ahead of the third-place Montreal Canadiens. The Lightning and Canadiens each have one game in hand on the Sabres.

The game was Buffalo’s first on home ice since officially clinching the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2011 on Saturday, as well as the first rematch between the Sabres and Lightning since last month’s fight-filled, 8-7 affair. Both factors made for a raucous environment at KeyBank Center, which saw its 16th consecutive sellout.

Buffalo’s 102 points are its most in a single season since the 113-point Presidents’ Trophy campaign in 2006-07.

Alex Tuch, Josh Norris and Jack Quinn also scored for the Sabres. Zucker’s goal broke a 2-2 tie with 12:22 remaining in the second period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves to outduel Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, whose 25-save performance included multiple point-blank stops on Tuch and another in-close glove save on Zach Benson.

Buffalo concludes its four-game season series against Tampa Bay at 3-0-1.

Scoring summary

TBL 0 – BUF 1 | Period 1, 5:42 – Alex Tuch (30) from Bowen Byram (29) and Ryan McLeod (39)

Alex Tuch scores his 30th of the season

TBL 1 – BUF 1 | Period 1, 11:45 (PP) – Nikita Kucherov (43) from Jake Guentzel (49) and Darren Raddysh (47)

TBL 1 – BUF 2 | Period 1, 14:04 – Josh Norris (11) from Josh Doan (25) and Zach Benson (27)

Josh Norris gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

TBL 2 – BUF 2 | Period 2, 3:56 – Jake Guentzel (37) from Brayden Point (30) and Darren Raddysh (48)

TBL 2 – BUF 3 | Period 2, 7:38 – Jason Zucker (23) from Bowen Byram (30) and Rasmus Dahlin (52)

Jason Zucker makes it 3-2 Sabres

TBL 2 – BUF 4 | Period 3, 18:06 – Jack Quinn (19) from Jason Zucker (18) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1)

Jack Quinn seals the Sabres win

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Photo gallery

Up next

The Sabres visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The game will be nationally televised on TNT, truTV and HBO Max with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

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