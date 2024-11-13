Thompson and Luukkonen considered day to day while Samuelsson to miss "weeks" with lower-body injury

Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff offered promising updates on the statuses of Tage Thompson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after both players were absent from practice on Wednesday, but announced that defenseman Mattias Samuelsson will be out “long-term” with a lower-body injury.

Thompson exited Monday’s game against Montreal with a lower-body injury following his first shift of the second period. Luukkonen played the first two periods of that game but was replaced by Devon Levi to start the third due to an ailment he had sustained in practice.

Neither Thompson nor Luukkonen have been ruled out for Thursday’s home game against St. Louis.

Samuelsson also left Monday’s game during the second period as a result of his lower-body injury. The defenseman had returned to the lineup after being scratched for the previous three games.

Ruff said Samuelsson is expected to return this season.

“It’s a long-term (injury), but it’s not something that’s going to be the whole year,” Ruff said. “And right now, it doesn’t look like something that he has to be operated on.”

Samuelsson was limited to 41 games last season due to shoulder surgery. Multiple injuries limited him to 55 games the season prior.

His injury on Monday occurred during a battle with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky in front of the Buffalo net.

“I think it’s part of the game,” Ruff said. “I think there are some players that get bit by the injury bug a lot more than other players, and he has been one of them. Just got to battle your way through it and be ready for your next opportunity.”

With Samuelsson out, either Dennis Gilbert or Henri Jokiharju will enter the lineup on defense on Thursday. Ruff said there are no immediate plans to recall a player from Rochester with seven healthy defensemen remaining on the NHL roster.

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice.