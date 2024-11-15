'Battle through adversity' | Sabres erase 3rd-period deficit in OT win over Blues

Lindy Ruff was shown on the KeyBank Center videoboard in the aftermath of a challenge that overturned what would have been the game-tying goal for the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, a reminder of the fiery personality currently behind their bench.

Dylan Cozens had just muscled his way to the slot area to bury a rebound. The Blues successfully challenged that Zach Benson, as he jostled for position with defenseman Ryan Suter, interfered with goaltender Jordan Binnington at the edge of the blue paint.

The referee told Ruff that the goal was overturned because Benson had entered the crease.

“I said, 'I respectfully disagree,' because I thought he was kind of bumped,” Ruff said. “He got bumped in there, trapped in there. But you have to be able to battle through adversity and I thought we did.”

Responding in the face of adversity was the story of the Sabres’ 4-3 overtime win against the Blues.

They responded to the loss of their leading goal scorer in Tage Thompson and their starting goaltender in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, both of whom missed the game due to injuries and are considered day to day. With Thompson out, Ryan McLeod opened the game centering a line with Zach Benson and Alex Tuch. All three players scored goals.

Rasmus Dahlin responded to the late penalty he took in the team’s loss to Montreal on Monday, skating 27:31 and scoring the power-play winner in overtime on a one-timer from the right circle.

And, on a macro level, the Sabres responded as a team to that difficult loss to the Canadiens, which had snapped a three-game winning streak. Ruff’s directive in the ensuing days was to become a team that doesn’t lose two games in a row.

“Good response,” Ruff said. “Again, you’ve got to be able to overcome tough moments.”