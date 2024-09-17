Sabres sign Krebs to 2-year contract

The forward was Buffalo's lone remaining RFA.

VB
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Peyton Krebs to a two-year contract worth an average annual value $1.45 million, the team announced Tuesday.

Krebs, 23, was the Sabres’ last remaining restricted free agent. He expressed his desire to remain in Buffalo at the end of last season, his third with the organization.

“I love coming to the rink every day,” he said. “I love Buffalo, the city. I'm gonna have my first kid here and everything like that. Buffalo is home and it's exciting.”

Krebs had four goals and 13 assists in 2023-24 while continuing to hone his role as a defensive, checking centerman. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams relayed after the season that Krebs went into the summer focused on furthering his development as a “200-foot, two-way centerman.”

“I think we're still gonna see him improve and we're gonna see him grow as a player,” Adams said in April. “I like his competitiveness. I like his character. And I like now his mature mindset of different ways to succeed in this league and not just an offensive side. So that to me was a telling statement. And I'm excited about him.”

The Sabres will hold their first on-ice session of training camp on Wednesday.

