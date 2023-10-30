Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 

News Feed

buffalo sabres vs colorado avalanche postgame report ukko-pekka luukkonen records first career shutout in win

'A new standard' | Sabres play to identity as Luukkonen shuts out Avalanche
buffalo sabres vs colorado avalanche at the horn recap jeff skinner tyson jost jj peterka casey mittelstadt

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Avalanche 0
buffalo sabres versus colorado avalanche game preview october 28 jeff skinner dylan cozens rasmus dahlin erik johnson ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
buffalo sabres versus colorado avalanche how to watch players to watch hockey halloween 

Game Day | Sabres vs. Avalanche
buffalo sabres practice report devon levi eric comrie injury updates connor clifton suspension erik johnson

Practice Report | Comrie to miss time with lower-body injury, Clifton suspended two games 
buffalo sabres rochester americans transactions devin cooley recall

Sabres recall Cooley from Amerks
buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils postgame report highlights what we learned october 27 rasmus dahlin dylan cozens

Comrie exits loss to Devils with lower-body injury
buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils at the horn recap october 27 rasmus dahlin dylan cozens tage thompson

At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 4
buffalo sabres new jersey devils game preview lineup starting goaltender

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Devils
buffalo sabres what to expect on hockey halloween against colorado avalanche sunday october 29

What to expect during Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center on Sunday, Oct. 29
buffalo sabres new jersey devils how to watch game preview 

Game Night | Sabres at Devils
buffalo sabres practice report news and notes from keybank center rasmus dahlin tage thompson devon levi casey mittelstadt

Practice Report | Dahlin's hockey sense on full display through first 7 games
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights press conferences tage thompson don granato ukko pekka luukkonen

Thompson's 3-point performance lifts Sabres over Senators
buffalo sabres ottawa senators game recap highlights jeff skinner tage thompson

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Senators 4
buffalo sabres vs ottawa senators game preview october 24 2023 jeff skinner rasmus dahlin dylan cozens ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Senators 
how to watch buffalo sabres ottawa senators october 24 2023

Game Night | Sabres at Senators
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens recap highlights jeff skinner eric comrie

Skinner scores lone goal for Sabres in loss to Canadiens
buffalo sabres vs montreal canadiens at the horn recap

At the Horn | Montreal 3 - Sabres 1

Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 

Everything you need to know in this week’s edition of Sharpen Up.

MicrosoftTeams-image (6)
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Did Sunday’s Hockey Halloween celebration leave you feeling evil?

It sure did for Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres as they defeated the second-best team in the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche, by a score of 4-0 Sunday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin scored Buffalo’s goals while the defense and penalty-kill unit went a perfect 6-for-6 on the kill. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded his first NHL shutout with 23 saves.

The Sabres’ penalty kill currently ranks sixth in the league through their first nine games.

With the win, Buffalo improved to 4-5-0 on the young season and will look to continue playing to its identity as we enter the month of November.

Keep reading for this week’s top headlines and things to know.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: Buffalo vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. | TICKETS

Saturday, Nov. 4: Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo opens a home-and-home set with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. The Sabres will return home to KeyBank Center on Friday to close out the set before visiting Toronto on Saturday.

BACK IN BLACK AND RED

Haven’t had the chance to see the Sabres in their black-and-red third jerseys? Well, you’re in luck!

The team will be back in its goathead jerseys for the third time this season when Buffalo hosts Philadelphia on Friday.

In their first two appearances in black and red, the Sabres posted a 2-0-0 record and outscored opponents 7-1, improving to 12-1-1 while wearing the jerseys dating back to last season.

Secure your seats for Friday here. Something tells me you won’t want to miss it!

UPL’S BIG WEEK

Luukkonen made his season debut last week against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. He stopped 34 of 38 shots to lead the Sabres to a 6-4 victory over the Senators.

With Eric Comrie and Devon Levi out with lower-body injuries, Luukkonen made his second start Sunday. The 24-year-old made 23 saves on 23 shots to earn his first career NHL shutout in the 4-0 win.

Here’s what he had to say following the game:

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen addresses the media

SABRES STREAKS

The Sabres currently have seven players riding point streaks, including six players with streaks of three or more games.

Check out the streaks to watch out for this week:

  • Dahlin’s empty-net goal against Colorado extended his point streak to eight games (2+7), becoming the third Sabres defenseman (Phil Housley, John Van Boxmeer) to tally a point in eight or more consecutive games at least once.
  • Jeff Skinner dished out two assists versus the Avalanche to give himself at least one point in five consecutive games (4+4).
  • Owen Power and Henri Jokiharju have both recorded one assist in each of their last three games to hold three-game assist and point streaks (0+3).
  • Tage Thompson has tallied a point in three consecutive games with five points (3+2) in that span.
  • Alex Tuch recorded an assist on Jost’s goal Sunday to extend his point streak to three games (1+3).
  • Peterka has scored a goal in consecutive games. According to Sabres PR, it is the third time in his career that he has tallied in consecutive games and first since he last did so from March 27 to 31, 2023.

TOP PHOTO GALLERIES

20231024_BW3_1909
20231024_BW3_1943
20231024_BW3_1922
20231024_BW3_2022
20231024_BW3_1937
20231024_BW3_1956
20231024_BW3_1986
20231024_BW3_2061
20231024_BW3_2123
20231024_BW3_2102
20231024_BW3_2080
20231024_BW3_2099
20231024_BW3_2139
20231024_BW3_2111
20231024_BW1_2098
20231024_BW1_2100
20231024_BW1_2229
20231024_BW1_2107
20231024_BW1_2068
20231024_BW1_2187
20231024_BW1_2091
20231024_BW1_2193
20231024_BW1_2162
20231024_BW1_2207
20231024_BW1_2135
20231024vBUF AR004
AR306746
20231024_BW1_2387
AR306766
20231024_BW1_2519
20231024_BW1_2523
20231024_BW1_2528
20231024_BW1_2443
20231024_BW1_2557
20231024_BW1_2478
20231024_BW1_2608
20231024_BW1_2619
20231024_BW1_2634
20231024_BW1_2649
GettyImages-1743274508
20231024_BW1_2440
20231024_BW1_2992
20231024_BW1_3003
20231024_BW1_2785
20231024_BW1_2796
20231024_BW1_2962
GettyImages-1743373804
GettyImages-1743372344
20231024_BW1_2852
20231024_BW1_3269
GettyImages-1743287959
20231024_BW1_3188
20231024_BW1_3026
20231024_BW1_3034
GettyImages-1743372989
GettyImages-1743353656
GettyImages-1743372969
20231024_BW1_3248
20231024_BW1_3527
20231024_BW3_2236
20231024_BW3_2230
20231024_BW3_2223
20231024_BW1_3511
20231024_BW1_3536
/

GAME NIGHT | Sabres at Senators

20231029_BW3_0305
20231029_BW3_0300
20231029_BW3_0314
20231029_BW3_0290
20231029_BW3_0288
20231029_BW3_0348
20231029_JH1_3809
20231029_JH1_3800
20231029_JH1_4065
20231029_JH1_4054
20231029_JH1_3836
20231029_JH1_3701
20231029_JH1_3852
20231029_JH1_3937
20231029_JH1_4125
20231029_JH1_4119
20231029_JH1_4016
20231029_JH1_3928
20231029_JH1_4159
20231029_JH1_4081
20231029_BW1_6926
20231029_BW1_6799
20231029_BW1_6765
20231029_BW1_6845
20231029_BW1_6837
20231029_BW1_6844
20231029_BW1_6731
20231029_BW1_6833
20231029_BW1_6796
20231029_BW1_6673
20231029_BW1_6720
20231029_BW1_6779
20231029_BW1_6915
20231029_BW1_6884
20231029_JH1_9490
20231029_JH1_9456
20231029_JH1_9578
20231029_BW1_6974
20231029_JH1_4548
20231029_JH1_4326
20231029_JH1_4345
20231029_BW7_2735
20231029_BW3_6743
20231029_BW3_6715
20231029_BW1_7060
20231029_BW1_7091
20231029_BW1_7040
20231029_BW1_7032
20231029_BW1_7278
20231029_JH1_4934
20231029_JH1_4961
20231029_JH1_4946
20231029_JH1_4984
20231029_BW1_7305
20231029_JH1_4925
20231029_BW3_6770
20231029_JH1_4754
20231029_JH1_5286
20231029_JH1_5328
20231029_BW3_6901
20231029_BW3_6912
20231029_BW3_6940
20231029_JH1_5110
20231029_JH1_5015
20231029_JH1_5161
20231029_JH1_5238
20231029_JH1_5270
20231029_JH1_6371
20231029_BW1_7865
20231029_JH1_6392
20231029_JH1_6239
20231029_BW1_7924
20231029_JH1_6329
20231029_BW1_7842
20231029_BW1_7896
20231029_BW1_7912
20231029_BW1_7823
20231029_BW1_7836
20231029_BW3_7707
20231029_BW3_7724
20231029_BW1_8120
20231029_BW1_8090
20231029_BW1_8145
20231029_BW1_8175
20231029_BW1_8210
20231029_BW1_8244
20231029_BW3_7822
/

GAME DAY | Sabres vs. Avalanche

CONTENT CORNER

Catch up on our latest Sabres content!

Players pick their favorite childhood costumes

Players guess their teammate's childhood costumes

Peyton Krebs mic'd up in win over Islanders

Alex & Tyson get to know each other