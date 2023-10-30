Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 

Did Sunday’s Hockey Halloween celebration leave you feeling evil?

It sure did for Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres as they defeated the second-best team in the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche, by a score of 4-0 Sunday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin scored Buffalo’s goals while the defense and penalty-kill unit went a perfect 6-for-6 on the kill. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded his first NHL shutout with 23 saves.

The Sabres’ penalty kill currently ranks sixth in the league through their first nine games.

With the win, Buffalo improved to 4-5-0 on the young season and will look to continue playing to its identity as we enter the month of November.

