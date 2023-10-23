Sharpen Up | Sabres close out homestand Monday against Canadiens

News Feed

buffalo sabres vs montreal canadiens game night info how to watch players to watch rasmus dahlin casey mittelstadt jeff skinner 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canadiens 
buffalo sabres assign matt savoie rochester americans conditioning loan

Sabres send Savoie to Rochester on conditioning loan
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders postgame report october 23 eric comrie makes 24 saves in win

Comrie makes 24 saves in season debut to lead Sabres to victory
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders at the horn recap october 21 2023 game highlights photo galleries

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Islanders 1
buffalo sabres new york islanders preview lineup eric comrie devon levi

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders 
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders game night info how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres vs. Islanders
buffalo sabres practice lineup devon levi zach benson injury updates 

Levi, Benson considered day to day with lower-body injuries
buffalo sabres what to expect on back in black and red night saturday october 21 goatheads third jerseys

What to expect on Back in Black and Red Night this Saturday
buffalo sabres calgary flames game recap october 19 2023 erik johnson tage thompson don granato

Johnson tallies first goal as a Sabre in loss to Calgary
buffalo sabres calgary flames recap highlights rasmus dahlin devon levi

At the Horn | Flames 4 - Sabres 3
buffalo sabres craig anderson to serve as hockey liaison kevyn adams 

Anderson to serve as hockey liaison for Sabres organization
buffalo sabres calgary flames game preview lineup devon levi mattias samuelsson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
buffalo sabres practice report october 18 2023 tyson jost don granato penalty kill dylan cozens

Practice Report | Jost makes immediate impact in season debut 
buffalo sabres announce lawley insurance official parntner keybank center suite level

Sabres partner with Lawley Insurance as Official Insurance Broker
buffalo sabres tampa bay lightning recap highlights dylan cozens overtime goal

Cozens scores in OT to clinch Sabres' 1st win of new season
buffalo sabres vs tampa bay lightning game recap october 17 2023

At the Horn | Sabres open homestand with OT win over Lightning
buffalo sabres vs tampa bay lightning game preview october 17 2023 tyson jost peyton krebs don granato

Sabres vs. Lightning | 5 things to know before Tuesday's game
buffalo sabres practice report october 16 2023 don granato zach benson jeff skinner alex tuch tage thompson

Practice Report | Sabres finding their rhythm ahead of homestand

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out homestand Monday against Canadiens

The puck drops at 7 p.m. tonight on MSG and WGR 550.

buf_sharpenup_10232023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see the team in action before it hits the road Tuesday!

Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550. Out-of-market fans can catch the game on NHL Network.

The Sabres have won two of three games during their homestand so far, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime last Tuesday and the New York Islanders by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.

Here’s everything you should know heading into this week.

FEELING EVIL 

On Saturday, Buffalo wore its black and red third jersey for the first time this season for Back in Black and Red Night. 

With the win over the Islanders, the Sabres improved to 11-1-1 while wearing the goatheads, dating back to last season. 

Goaltender Eric Comrie made 24 saves in net and carried a shutout late into the third period to lead the team to victory.

Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson, and Dylan Cozens tallied goals for the Sabres while Casey Mittelstadt assisted on both of Buffalo's goals in the second period.

Highlights from Sabres 4, Islanders 3

We saw Alex Tuch drop the gloves. Skinner would say he couldn't compose himself.

We also found out why Samuelsson has a goal song, "The Motto" by Drake.

Want to see your favorite players in black and red? Catch the Sabres in their third jerseys on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. versus the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center for Hockey Halloween Night.

Secure your seats here.

TEAM LEADERS

Let’s take a look at the Sabres’ stat leaders through the first five games of the season.

Rasmus Dahlin (5 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 P)

Dylan Cozens (5 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P)

Casey Mittelstadt (5 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P)

Jeff Skinner (5 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P)

Jordan Greenway (5 GP, 1 G, 2A, 3 P)

TOMMER TIME

Tage Thompson scored his first goal of the season, a power-play goal in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. 

In Saturday's game against the Islanders, the forward recorded 10 shots on goal for the most he has ever tallied in a single game in his career.

Last week, ESPN's Emily Kaplan caught up with Thompson in a special video feature sharing his path to the NHL and traits that have allowed him to find success in the league.

Check out the feature below.

UP NEXT

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27: Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: Buffalo vs. Colorado, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

TOP PHOTO GALLERIES

20231017_BW1_6932
20231017_BW1_6936
20231017_BW1_6949
20231017_BW1_6958
20231017_BW1_6953
20231017_BL2_6301
20231017_BW1_7171
20231017_BW1_7083
20231017_BL2_6356
20231017_BW1_7187
20231017_BW1_7117
20231017_BW1_7025
20231017_BW1_7105
20231017_BW1_7149
20231017_BW1_6978
20231017_[ns1.rename]_7532
20231017_[ns1.rename]_7547
20231017_[ns1.rename]_7526
20231017_[ns1.rename]_7567
20231017_BL3_0276A
20231017_BL3_0249
20231017_BW7_0637
20231017_BL1_1088
20231017_BL1_1089
20231017_BL1_1103
20231017_BL1_1121
20231017_BL1_1139
20231017_BL1_
20231017_BW7_0642
20231017_BW7_0606
20231017_BW7_0629
20231017_BL1_0797
20231017_BW7_0605
20231017_BW7_0616
20231017_BW7_0634
20231017_BW7_0673
20231017_BW7_0675a
20231017_BW7_0674
20231017_BL1_1585
20231017_BL1_1590
20231017_BL1_1626
20231017_BW7_0677
20231017_BW7_0676
20231017_BL1_1628
20231017_BW7_0679
20231017_BL1_1679
20231017_BL1_0685
20231017_BL1_1493
20231017_BL1_1694
20231017_BW7_0599
20231017_BW7_0602
20231017_BL1_2120
20231017_BW7_0685
20231017_BL1_1958A
20231017_BL1_0797
20231017_BW7_0784
20231017_BL1_2294
20231017_BL1_2309
20231017_BL1_2271
20231017_BL1_2218
20231017_BW7_0781
20231017_BL1_1728
20231017_BL1_2246
20231017_BL1_2037
20231017_BW7_0769
20231017_BW7_0761
20231017_BW7_0774
20231017_BW7_0797
20231017_BL2_6480
20231017_BL1_2763
20231017_BL1_2694
20231017_BL1_2648
20231017_BL1_2675
20231017_BL1_2636
20231017_BL1_2695
20231017_BL2_6658_1
20231017_BW7_0851
20231017_BW7_0825
220435_BL1_3971
220439_BL1_3991
220440_BL1_4011
20231017_BW7_0924
220441_BL1_4038
220441_BL1_4048
220442_BL1_4059
220449_BL1_4132
220444_BL1_4080
20231017_[ns1.rename]_8666
20231017_[ns1.rename]_8608
20231017_[ns1.rename]_8864
20231017_[ns1.rename]_8777
20231017_[ns1.rename]_8715
20231017_[ns1.rename]_8725
20231017_[ns1.rename]_8904
/

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Lightning

20231021_BL1_8723
20231021_BL1_8692
20231021_BL1_8628
20231021_BL1_8909
20231021_BL1_8643
20231021_BL1_8611
20231021_BL1_8888
20231021_BL1_8457
20231021_BL1_8854
20231021_BL1_8795
20231021_BL1_8823
20231021_BL1_8837
20231021_BL1_8752
20231021_BL1_8670
20231021_BL1_8519
20231021_BL1_8672
20231021_BL1_8550
20231021_BL1_8475
20231021_BL1_8489
20231021_BL1_8579
20231021_BL1_8590
/

SABRES STYLE | Sabres vs. Islanders

20231021_BL2_0018
20231021_BL2_0012
20231021_BL2_9998
20231021_BL2_0001
170121_BL2_0040
165952_BL2_0021
170015_BL2_0028
182317_BL1_8960
182355_BL1_8984
182423_BL2_0079
182900_BL2_0519
182911_BL2_0543
182908_BL2_0532
182812_BL2_0410
182804_BL2_0361
182611_BL2_0207
182609_BL2_0189
20231021_BL2_0581
20231021_BL1_9221
20231021_BL2_0565
20231021_BL2_0995
20231021_BL2_0830
20231021_BL2_0787
20231021_BL2_0859
20231021_BL2_1015
20231021_BL1_9249
20231021_BL2_0872
183756_BL1_9241
183006_BL1_9013
183128_BL1_9126
183917_BL1_9313
190235_BL1_9398
20231021__2061
20231021_BL3_2086
20231021_BL1_9886
20231021_BL1_9893
20231021_BL3_2018
20231021_BL1_9816A
20231021_BL1_1847
20231021_BL1_9509
20231021_BL1_0180_1
20231021__2259
20231021__2110
20231021_BL1_9668
203143_BL1_1644
203146_BL1_1658
203145_BL1_1650
203154_BL1_1674
20231021_BL1_0407
20231021_BL1_0196
20231021__2704
20231021_BL1_1847
20231021_BL1_1854
20231021__2710
20231021_BL1_1879
210138_BL2_1433
201613_BL1_1012
210139_BL2_1454
210138_BL2_1444
210145_BL1_2269
210126_BL1_2230
191617_BL1_9832
213614_BL2_1533
20231021_BL2_1552
213641_BL2_1584A
213748_BL2_1652
213801_BL2_1681
/

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Islanders

CONTENT CORNER

Catch up on our latest Sabres content!

Sabres pull pranks on fans and each other at Fan Fest

Favorite Taylor Swift song?

Get pumped for Black & Red