Sharpen Up | Sabres close out homestand Monday against Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see the team in action before it hits the road Tuesday!

Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550. Out-of-market fans can catch the game on NHL Network.

The Sabres have won two of three games during their homestand so far, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime last Tuesday and the New York Islanders by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.

Here’s everything you should know heading into this week.