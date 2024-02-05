Sharpen Up | Sabres return from All-Star break to open 4-game homestand

The Buffalo Sabres entered the All-Star break on a two-game win streak following a 5-3 win over Los Angeles on Jan. 24 and a 5-2 victory over San Jose on Jan. 27.

They now return from the break to open a four-game homestand, which kicks off Tuesday against the Dallas Stars at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres will sport their black and red third jerseys against the Stars and again next Tuesday, Feb. 13, when they host the Los Angeles Kings.

Saturday’s game versus St. Louis will be exclusively televised on ABC and ESPN+ while the other three home games will air on MSG and MSG+.

See below for game details and to secure your tickets for the upcoming homestand.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Buffalo vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Saturday, Feb. 10: Buffalo vs. St. Louis, 1 p.m. | Tickets (Sabretooth’s Birthday)

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Thursday, Feb. 15: Buffalo vs. Florida, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Military Appreciation Night)

Here’s everything else you need to know this week.