Sharpen Up | Sabres return from All-Star break to open 4-game homestand

Everything Sabres fans need to know this week.

buf_sharpenup_generic_202324
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres entered the All-Star break on a two-game win streak following a 5-3 win over Los Angeles on Jan. 24 and a 5-2 victory over San Jose on Jan. 27.

They now return from the break to open a four-game homestand, which kicks off Tuesday against the Dallas Stars at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres will sport their black and red third jerseys against the Stars and again next Tuesday, Feb. 13, when they host the Los Angeles Kings.

Saturday’s game versus St. Louis will be exclusively televised on ABC and ESPN+ while the other three home games will air on MSG and MSG+.

See below for game details and to secure your tickets for the upcoming homestand.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Buffalo vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Saturday, Feb. 10: Buffalo vs. St. Louis, 1 p.m. | Tickets (Sabretooth’s Birthday)

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Thursday, Feb. 15: Buffalo vs. Florida, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Military Appreciation Night)

Here’s everything else you need to know this week.

INJURY UPDATES

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson will undergo surgery to repair an upper-body injury he sustained in Los Angeles and will be out for the remainder of the season, the team announced Sunday.

The Sabres will also be without forward Jack Quinn for approximately six to eight weeks after he underwent successful lower-body surgery following an awkward fall on his leg in San Jose.

For more on the latest team news, read Sunday’s practice report.

ALL-STAR RAS

Rasmus Dahlin represented the Sabres in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday while playing for Team McDavid.

Dahlin and Team McDavid fell short in a 7-4 loss to Team Matthews in the All-Star Game final, but Buffalo’s alternate captain got to enjoy the experience surrounded by his family and friends.

For the full recap on Dahlin’s weekend, click here.

Rasmus Dahlin: Marine Biologist

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo will look to build upon its recent success after posting a 7-4-0 record during the month of January.

The Sabres have tallied five goals in each of their last two games, led by JJ Peterka, who scored four times in that span. Dylan Cozens has recorded five points (2+3) during the Sabres’ current win streak while Alex Tuch (2+1) and Casey Mittelstadt (0+3) have each picked up three points in the last two games.

PHOTO GALLERIES

Our photo staff collected their favorite photographs from the month of January! Check out the gallery below.

PHOTOS | Best of January

Top photos from January 2024

CONTENT CORNER

Catch up on more of our latest Sabres content!

First, watch the boys guess the scent in What’s that Smell, presented by Azuna Fresh.

A blindfolded smell test!

Then, check out our latest episode of Speed Dating, featuring Dahlin and Owen Power.

Rasmus and Owen get to know eachother

News Feed

Samuelsson to undergo season-ending surgery; Quinn out 6-8 weeks with lower-body injury

Recapping Dahlin's memorable moments from All-Star Weekend

Prospects Pipeline | Ostlund continues to grow in Sweden's top hockey league

Dahlin drafted to Team McDavid for NHL All-Star Game

Sabres partner with Pan-American Film Division, Buffalo Public Schools on "Sabres: Buffalo -vs- the Multiverse" project

Sabres recall Comrie, loan Levi to Amerks

Sabres lose Quinn to injury in comeback win over Sharks

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Sharks 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Sharks

Game Night | Sabres at Sharks

Girgensons day to day, Samuelsson out vs. Sharks due to upper-body injuries

'Dream come true' | Maudr and the Czech-Slovakia Sabres fan club experience Buffalo for the first time 

Peterka's career-best night fuels Sabres' comeback victory in LA

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Kings 3

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Kings

Game Night | Sabres at Kings

Sabres' comeback falls short in loss to Ducks

At the Horn | Ducks 4 - Sabres 2