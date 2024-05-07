‘He knows what it takes’ | Byram brought skill and experience to Sabres' young defense corps

The 22-year-old arrived at Bridgestone Arena on March 7 to take part in his first morning skate as a member of the Sabres after recording 20 points in 55 games while averaging 19:51 of ice time for the Avalanche prior to the trade.

The fourth-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft brought with him a wealth of experience, having already made it to the playoffs three times in his first three seasons with Colorado and having won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2022.

Byram wasted no time showcasing his talent in his Sabres debut as he tallied his first goal with the team when he beat Juuse Saros with a wrist shot on just his third shift of the game before assisting on an Owen Power goal in the third.

Power wasn’t at all surprised by Byram, who became the first defenseman acquired by Buffalo in a trade to record a goal in his debut with the Sabres since Alexei Zhitnik did so in 1995 and just the third to post multiple points in his debut, joining John Van Boxmeer and Lee Fogolin.

“I think everyone knew coming in he’s an elite talent,” Power said after the game.

Byram was placed in an important role immediately upon his arrival in Buffalo, playing on the top defense pair alongside Rasmus Dahlin while appearing on both the power play and penalty kill. He went on to record five points (3+2) in his first four games with the Sabres, including a pair of goals in Buffalo’s 7-3 win over Detroit on March 12 to move within five points of a playoff spot.

He became the first defenseman in Sabres history to score three or more goals through his first three games with the franchise, paving the way to single-season career highs in goals (11), assists (18), points (29), and games played (73) with Colorado and Buffalo in 2023-24.

Byram ended his first month and a half with the Sabres with nine points (3+6) in 18 games, including a point in each of his last three games of the season.

Despite the individual accomplishments, Byram said he expected more out of himself and is looking forward to settling down in Buffalo and having a full training camp with the team ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.