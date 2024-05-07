‘He knows what it takes’ | Byram brought skill and experience to Sabres' young defense corps

“I think it was a little bit of a disappointing season for myself,” Byram said in his end-of-season media availability. “I know that I’ve got to work extremely hard this summer and come in the best shape possible and work on my game. … I’m really excited for this summer. I feel like I’ve got lots to work on, lots to improve on, and I’ll be ready to go next season.
“… I want to be part of the solution here. I want to help this team win. That’s definitely the goal moving forward.”
General manager Kevyn Adams brought Byram in at the trade deadline with the intention of bringing in another young but experienced defenseman to a group that currently includes four other defensemen under the age of 25: Dahlin, Power, Mattias Samuelsson, and Henri Jokiharju.
“The Bo Byram decision, making a big trade like that was to upgrade our team and to make our team better now and into the future, and that's what we're going to work towards in the summer,” Adams said following the trade deadline.
Head coach Lindy Ruff, who was named the new coach on April 22, expressed his excitement to work with the Sabres’ young defense corps, backstopped by goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
The Sabres allowed the fourth-fewest goals against in the NHL after Jan. 1 while the penalty kill ranked eighth in that span.
Both Cozens and Dahlin shared in their end-of-season media availabilities how Byram has used his experience to help his teammates in the locker room.
“[He’s got] some experience. He knows how to win. So, he brings a lot of good messages to guys around the room,” Dahlin said. “And he's all on board. He really wants to do something special here. … He knows what it's all about here in this locker room and he's ready for it.”
Cozens, who played minor hockey with Byram growing up before the duo went on to win gold at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, is excited to see the impact his best friend will have following a strong offseason.
“He knows what it takes to win, so he’s been talking lots,” Cozens said. “But he’s just fit in well and he’s not even close to being the player I know he can be. He’s going to be a great defenseman in this league for a long time. I’m excited to see what he can do here a full season.”