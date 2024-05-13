How you can support the Buffalo community 

We’ve supported, and you can too:

Resource Council of WNY

Vision statement: “Our overarching vision is to improve the quality of life for individuals and families through programming dedicated to education, health and wellness, sports and recreation, food insecurity, advocacy work, partnerships, and family support services. In doing so, we hope to empower every individual we serve to realize their fullest potential to live their best lives.”

Literacy Hubs at BPS #45 and Persistence Prep Academy

The Buffalo Sabres Literacy Hubs provide students in Buffalo schools with decodable books and resources that will support the ongoing work to teach children to read using science-aligned instruction.

Learn more about Persistence Prep Academy: https://www.persistenceprep.org/

Erie County LevelUp Program

The Erie County Level Up initiative, created by Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April N.M. Baskin and supported by the Buffalo Bills and the Community Benefits Agreement, aims to help business owners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds across the Western New York region by giving them access to resources and corporate-level relationships that will enable them to grow.

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Vision statement: The vision of the BOPC is to create an exceptional park network for all of Buffalo through equitable access to beautiful, quality and thriving parks; restorative green spaces that support our people and respect nature and the environment; and joyful opportunities to play, create, commune and discover.

Hasek’s Heroes

Mission statement: “The mission of Hasek’s Heroes is to provide Western New York children in need the foundations of athletic, academic and character development within a fun and rewarding hockey-centered program. In addition to fostering athletic skills and engaging youth in recreational activities throughout the hockey season, Hasek’s Heroes provides team building and leadership skills during both the on-ice and off-ice components of the program.”

Buffalo Urban League

Mission statement: “To help African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self reliance, power, and civil rights. The League promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health, and quality of life.”

King Center Charter School

Mission statement: “Our mission is to create a community of lifelong learners and leaders through academic excellence and personal development. Our DREAM is to support and celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of our students. Your donations will help us provide activities for our students which enhance the mental health and academic supports for our young leaders.”

Grassroots Gardens

Mission statement: “Grassroots Gardens of WNY is a dedicated group of community gardeners and activists. Our mission is to share knowledge, power, and resources to grow healthy food, heal systemic harm, and strengthen neighborhood connections through community gardens.”

Buffalo Prep

Mission statement: “With a focus on racially and culturally affirming practices, Buffalo Prep advocates for educational access and equity and provides programming to academically ambitious scholars of color. We strive to nurture our scholars’ brilliance while empowering them to engage civically as their authentic selves.”

Agents for Advocacy, Inc.

Founded by Mark Tally, whose mother Geraldine was tragically killed on May 14, Agents for Advocacy’s mission is to “to create a world where every individual, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or background, can live free from fear and inequality. We strive to dismantle the deep-rooted structures that perpetuate injustice and work tirelessly to empower marginalized communities. Through advocacy, education, charity, and community engagement, we aim to effect lasting change, one step at a time.”

Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship:

In honor of Lt. Aaron Salter who was tragically killed on May 14, the scholarship program’s goal is to provide access to higher education in underserved communities.