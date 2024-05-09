Dahlin showed growth in leadership role, defensive presence in 2023-24

Bowen Bryam returned to the bench following a shift against the Edmonton Oilers – his first home game as a member of the Buffalo Sabres – on March 8.

Byram was mic’d up for the game. The camera caught an interaction he had with Tage Thompson regarding his new defense partner, Rasmus Dahlin.

“Dude, Dahls never breathes hard,” Byram, who spent the start of his career playing alongside the likes of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar in Colorado, said.

Answered Thompson: “He’ll play 30 minutes tonight and won’t even sweat.”

That game, in addition to being Byram’s first at KeyBank Center as a member of the Sabres, was also the team’s third in the absence of Kyle Okposo following the trade that sent the former captain to the Florida Panthers days prior.

Dahlin, an alternate captain the past two seasons, was among the players who stepped up to fill the void. He did it by example, skating 28:55 that night in the shootout win over the Oilers while accumulating a team-high seven hits and two blocked shots.

It’s the sort of approach Dahlin plans to carry as one of the Sabres’ leaders going forward.

“I think my role moving forward is to lead by example,” Dahlin said. “And some of the other guys, we saw that after the deadline, younger guys were stepping up and really pushing this team. So, we need some good meetings, during the summer, and figure out what we have to do.

“My background is that you have to earn everything. And so, you have to work hard. And our main core and this team have to work hard – every single game, every single practice to be able to push all the other guys.”