Samuelsson to undergo season-ending surgery; Quinn out 6-8 weeks with lower-body injury

Samuelsson recorded one goal and six assists in 41 games for the Sabres this season and was a key member of Buffalo’s top penalty-kill unit, ranking second on the team with 114:23 of shorthanded ice time.

“He plays with his heart, and he plays so hard out there,” Sabres alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “So, stuff happens, you can’t really control it. It sucks for him. He doesn’t deserve it.”

The team also announced that forward Jack Quinn underwent successful lower-body surgery, with an expected recovery time of six to eight weeks.

Quinn exited last Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks with 12:53 remaining in the third period, after he fell awkwardly on his left leg following a collision with the boards. The Sabres shared that Quinn did not sustain damage to his Achilles or knee.

The 22-year-old made his season debut on Dec. 19 after recovering from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon. The forward had recorded 12 points (5+7) in 17 games prior to his most recent injury, including an assist against the Sharks.

Granato said he believes his group is ready to rise to the occasion and seize the opportunity in the absence of both Samuelsson and Quinn.

“I feel the other guys that are going to have to step up – that you’re going to call on, that are going to fill more minutes – are in a way better mind frame than they were, their psyche’s way better than it was a month ago,” he said. “So, you know, we lose these guys, but I still feel very confident in the group that’s going to have to pick up the slack for missing these guys.”

