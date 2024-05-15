Komarov wins 2nd straight QMJHL title, will compete for Memorial Cup

The 20-year-old won the Emile-Bouchard Trophy as the top defenseman in the QMJHL this season and was named to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team after leading all defensemen in the league in assists (55) and points (69) and ranking fifth among all skaters with a plus-47 rating.

Komarov previously won the QMJHL championship last season as a member of the Quebec Remparts, who then went on to win the Memorial Cup.

The Sabres drafted Komarov during the fifth round in 2022 and signed the 6-foot-3, right-shot defenseman to an entry-level contract last May.

“Vsevolod had an excellent season," Sabres director of player development Adam Mair said earlier this month. "He is a very smart, two-way defenseman that can move the puck, contribute offensively, and shut plays down on the D side. His growth over the last two years has been impressive, and we are very excited about his future.”

The Memorial Cup tournament – featuring the winners of the OHL, WHL, QMJHL, and host team Saginaw – will kick off Friday, May 24 and conclude with the Final on Sunday, June 2. Sabres prospect Matt Savoie is currently competing in the WHL championship series with Moose Jaw.

See below for the complete Memorial Cup schedule (all times eastern).

Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. – (WHL) vs. Saginaw

Saturday, May 25 at 4 p.m. – (OHL) vs. Drummondville

Sunday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. – Saginaw vs. Drummondville

Monday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. – (OHL) vs. (WHL)

Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. – Drummondville vs. (WHL)

Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Saginaw vs. (OHL)

Thursday, May 30 at 7:30 pm. – Tie breaker (if necessary)

Friday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. – Semifinal

Sunday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. – Final