Recapping Dahlin's memorable moments from All-Star Weekend

TORONTO – Rasmus Dahlin came just short of a second consecutive All-Star Game win, but his experience representing the Buffalo Sabres for three days in Toronto was special nonetheless.

Dahlin reflected on the weekend following Team McDavid’s 7-4 loss to Team Matthews in the All-Star Game final at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Team McDavid won its first game 4-3 over Team MacKinnon in a shootout.

“Unreal experience with family and friends,” Dahlin said. “I spent a lot of time with them. And then Toronto overall, it’s been unbelievable. It’s the next level here in this city with all the fans, all the setups. It’s been a really cool three days here.”

Dahlin, who leads NHL defensemen with 13 goals and ranks eighth with 38 points, represented the Sabres at the All-Star Game for the third consecutive season. Unlike previous years, which pitted the NHL’s divisions against each other, the weekend featured a draft to split players into four teams.

Connor McDavid, who had actor Will Arnett as a celebrity co-captain, chose Dahlin with his third pick in the draft. Dahlin played on a line with St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas and former Sabres teammate Sam Reinhart. The trio never found the back of the net, but not for a lack of chances.

Dahlin flipped a pass through the air to send Reinhart in alone for a scoring chance during the first game. He set up a one-timer for Thomas that hit the post during the final.

“We had a lot of chances, couldn’t score today,” Dahlin said. “I had a lot of fun.”

The game itself was only one piece of the weekend for Dahlin, who was joined by his brother, Felix, and his girlfriend, Carolina, along with members of her family.

Here's a look at the memorable moments from All-Star Weekend.