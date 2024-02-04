Recapping Dahlin's memorable moments from All-Star Weekend

The defenseman spent time with family, met fans, and identified fish during his stay in Toronto.

20240203 Dahlin
By Jourdon LaBarber
TORONTO – Rasmus Dahlin came just short of a second consecutive All-Star Game win, but his experience representing the Buffalo Sabres for three days in Toronto was special nonetheless.

Dahlin reflected on the weekend following Team McDavid’s 7-4 loss to Team Matthews in the All-Star Game final at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Team McDavid won its first game 4-3 over Team MacKinnon in a shootout.

“Unreal experience with family and friends,” Dahlin said. “I spent a lot of time with them. And then Toronto overall, it’s been unbelievable. It’s the next level here in this city with all the fans, all the setups. It’s been a really cool three days here.”

Dahlin, who leads NHL defensemen with 13 goals and ranks eighth with 38 points, represented the Sabres at the All-Star Game for the third consecutive season. Unlike previous years, which pitted the NHL’s divisions against each other, the weekend featured a draft to split players into four teams.

Connor McDavid, who had actor Will Arnett as a celebrity co-captain, chose Dahlin with his third pick in the draft. Dahlin played on a line with St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas and former Sabres teammate Sam Reinhart. The trio never found the back of the net, but not for a lack of chances.

Dahlin flipped a pass through the air to send Reinhart in alone for a scoring chance during the first game. He set up a one-timer for Thomas that hit the post during the final.

“We had a lot of chances, couldn’t score today,” Dahlin said. “I had a lot of fun.”

The game itself was only one piece of the weekend for Dahlin, who was joined by his brother, Felix, and his girlfriend, Carolina, along with members of her family.

Here's a look at the memorable moments from All-Star Weekend.

4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL announced Friday that the league will hold an international tournament in place of All-Star Weekend next February. The 2025 NHL 4-Nations Face-Off will feature players representing the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland and be played in two North American cities (one in Canada and one in the United States).

The NHL also announced plans for players to participate in the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games.

It would be the first best-on-best international experience for Dahlin since he entered the NHL.

“For me it’s like, ‘finally,’” Dahlin said. “We’ve been waiting for this news and finally it’s coming. So, I can’t wait. The Four Nation Tournament, start off there. The Olympics in a few years. I’m just gonna have to play some good hockey so I can make that team.”

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Rasmus Dahlin, Marine Biologist

Dahlin visited Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada along with his family and revealed his lifelong affinity for marine biology. Watch him identify various fish in the video below.

Rasmus Dahlin: Marine Biologist

Props from McDavid

McDavid was asked about his experience playing against Dahlin following the draft on Thursday.

"He's a player that's just getting better and better," McDavid said. "He's added kind of a physical element to his game. Obviously offensively he's as gifted as you'll see on the back end. He's just a great player. That's why we drafted him."

Meet and greet

Dahlin stopped by Fan Fest to meet Jamestown natives Kye and Kinley, who were in town representing the Sabres Learn to Play program.

Fit check

Mattias Samuelsson provided inspiration for Dahlin’s All-Star Thursday fit, which he breaks down in the video below:

Dahlin went with the corduroy suit for the All-Star Game itself:

