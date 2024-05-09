Savoie, Komarov to compete for respective league championships

Buffalo Sabres prospects Matt Savoie and Vsevolod Komarov will compete for the chance to play for the Memorial Cup when they begin their respective league championship series this week.

Savoie (first round, 2022) and the Moose Jaw Warriors will take on the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL Championship. The best-of-seven series kicks off Friday in Portland.

Komarov (fifth round, 2022) and the Drummondville Voltigeurs will play the Baie-Comeau Drakkar for the QMJHL title. The best-of-seven series begins Thursday when Drummondville visits Baie-Comeau.

Savoie and the Warriors advanced to the WHL Championship series following a 3-2 overtime win over the Saskatoon Blades in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Savoie has recorded 20 points (8+12) in 15 playoff games, which is tied for sixth in the league.

Savoie, 20, compiled 47 points (19+28) in 23 regular-season games for the Warriors after being traded to Moose Jaw from the Wenatchee Wild on Jan. 4 in exchange for seven picks. He had tallied 24 points (11+13) and a plus-11 rating in 11 games for Wenatchee prior to the trade. His 2.09 points per game during the 2023-24 season ranked first in the WHL.

“Obviously, Savvy is a heck of a hockey player and he's doing some great things this year,” Sabres forward Zach Benson, Savoie’s former teammate in the WHL, said. “… He's putting up a lot of points and it's not too much of a surprise after what he did last year, too.”

Komarov won the Emile-Bouchard Trophy as the top defenseman in the QMJHL last Wednesday after leading all defensemen in the league in assists (55) and points (69) and ranking fifth among all skaters with a plus-47 rating. The 20-year-old was also named to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team on Tuesday and has recorded 12 points (4+8) in 15 playoff games, which ranks second among all defensemen.

Komarov won the QMJHL championship and the Memorial Cup last year as a member of the Quebec Remparts.

“Vsevolod had an excellent season," Sabres director of player development Adam Mair said. "He is a very smart, two-way defenseman that can move the puck, contribute offensively, and shut plays down on the D side. His growth over the last two years has been impressive, and we are very excited about his future.”

The championship schedules for the WHL and QMJHL are as follows (all times eastern).

WHL Championship Series (Moose Jaw vs. Portland)

Game 1 at Portland – Friday, May 10 at 10 p.m.

Game 2 at Portland – Saturday, May 11 at 10 p.m.

Game 3 at Moose Jaw – Tuesday, May 14 at 10 p.m.

Game 4 at Moose Jaw – Wednesday, May 15 at 10 p.m.

Game 5 at Moose Jaw* – Friday, May 17 at 10 p.m.

Game 6 at Portland* – Sunday, May 19 (Time TBD)

Game 7 at Portland* – Monday, May 20 (Time TBD)

Gilles-Courteau Trophy Championship Series (Drummondville vs. Baie-Comeau)

Game 1 at Baie-Comeau – Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 at Baie-Comeau – Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Game 3 at Drummondville – Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 at Drummondville – Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 at Baie-Comeau* – Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

Game 6 at Drummondville* – Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Game 7 at Baie-Comeau* – Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

*if necessary