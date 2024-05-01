Sabres prospect Komarov named QMJHL defenseman of the year

The 20-year-old led league defensemen with 69 points.

20240501 Komarov
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres prospect Vsevolod Komarov has won the Emile-Bouchard Trophy as the top defenseman in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the league announced Wednesday.

Komarov, 20, led QMJHL defensemen in assists (55) and points (69). He ranked fifth among all skaters with a plus-47 rating.

Komarov is currently playing in the QMJHL Semifinals with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, who hold a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series. His 10 points (3+7) in 13 playoff games rank third among league defensemen. He won the QMJHL championship and the Memorial Cup last year as a member of the Quebec Remparts.

The Sabres drafted Komarov during the fifth round in 2022. The 6-foot-3, right-shot defenseman signed his entry-level contract with the organization in May of last year.

News Feed

Amerks vs. Crunch | Schedule, tune-in info, and updated results

'He's always fighting' | Quinn showed growth despite limited playing time in 2023-24

'Answer chaos with chaos' | Levi makes 35 saves to win AHL playoff debut

‘He’s fearless’ | Benson and teammates reflect on his rookie season 

'He wanted the net' | Looking back on Luukkonen's breakout season

'The right coach' | Ruff eager to help Sabres reach next level 

Top quotes from Lindy Ruff's introductory press conference

Ruff's introductory press conference to air at 1 p.m. on Sabres Live, team's social channels

5 things to know about Sabres coach Lindy Ruff

Sabres hire Ruff as head coach

Bills and Sabres partnering to host local pet adoption event at KeyBank Center

Top quotes from Day 2 of Sabres locker cleanout

'We weren't good enough' | Sabres veterans reflect on season

Sabres reassign Ostlund to Rochester 

Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Top quotes from Day 1 of Sabres locker cleanout

Adams details vision for next Sabres coach, will prioritize experience and pedigree

Sabres announce coaching changes