Sabres prospect Komarov named QMJHL defenseman of the year

Buffalo Sabres prospect Vsevolod Komarov has won the Emile-Bouchard Trophy as the top defenseman in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the league announced Wednesday.

Komarov, 20, led QMJHL defensemen in assists (55) and points (69). He ranked fifth among all skaters with a plus-47 rating.

Komarov is currently playing in the QMJHL Semifinals with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, who hold a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series. His 10 points (3+7) in 13 playoff games rank third among league defensemen. He won the QMJHL championship and the Memorial Cup last year as a member of the Quebec Remparts.

The Sabres drafted Komarov during the fifth round in 2022. The 6-foot-3, right-shot defenseman signed his entry-level contract with the organization in May of last year.