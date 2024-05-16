Savoie wins WHL championship, joins Komarov in Memorial Cup

Buffalo Sabres prospect Matt Savoie and the Moose Jaw Warriors won the WHL championship on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory over the Portland Winterhawks.

Moose Jaw swept the best-of-seven series and will compete for the Memorial Cup, the top prize in Canadian junior hockey, in a round-robin tournament against the winners of the OHL and QMJHL along with this year’s host team, the Saginaw Spirit.

Sabres prospect Vsevolod Komarov will also compete for the Memorial Cup, which he won last season, after winning the QMJHL title with Drummondville on Tuesday. Komarov was named QMJHL defenseman of the year and received the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the top player in the playoffs.

Savoie, the ninth-overall pick by Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored 24 points in 19 playoff games, including a goal in the deciding Game 4, after leading the WHL with an average of 2.09 points per game during the regular season.