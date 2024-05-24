How to watch Sabres prospects in the 2024 Memorial Cup | Schedule and updated results

Savoie and Komarov will compete for the top prize in the CHL, beginning Friday, May 24.

SSC-789_Memorial Cup Website Hub_
By Jourdon LaBarber & Katelyn Kardaman
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres prospects Matt Savoie and Vsevolod Komarov will compete for the 2024 Memorial Cup, the top prize in the CHL, beginning this Friday, May 24 and concluding with the final on Sunday, June 2.

The Memorial Cup will feature respective junior league champions, the London Knights (OHL), Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL), and Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL), as well as the host team, the Saginaw Spirit (OHL).

Savoie, 20, and the Warriors advanced to the round-robin tournament after sweeping their best-of-seven series against the Portland Winterhawks to win the WHL Championship.

Savoie (first round, 2022) recorded 24 points (10+14) in 19 playoff games, including a goal in the deciding Game 4 on May 15.

Komarov and the Voltigeurs also swept their best-of-seven series versus the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to secure the QMJHL title on May 14.

Komarov, who won the Emile-Bouchard Trophy as the top defenseman in the QMJHL this season and received the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the top player in the playoffs, ranked second among league defensemen with 15 points (5+10) in 19 playoff games.

The 20-year-old was also nominated for the CHL Defenseman of the Year Award on Tuesday. The winners of the 2024 CHL Awards will be announced during a ceremony on Saturday, June 1 in Saginaw, Michigan.

The 2024 Memorial Cup will be broadcast on NHL Network while fans outside of North America can watch on CHL TV.

Check back here throughout the tournament for the schedule and results (all times eastern).

Friday, May 24

Moose Jaw (Savoie) vs. Saginaw – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Saturday, May 25

London vs. Drummondville (Komarov) – 4 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sunday, May 26

Saginaw vs. Drummondville (Komarov) – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Monday, May 27

London vs. Moose Jaw (Savoie) – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Tuesday, May 28

Drummondville (Komarov) vs. Moose Jaw (Savoie) – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Wednesday, May 29

Saginaw vs. London – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Thursday, May 30

Tie breaker (if necessary) – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Semifinal – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sunday, June 2

Final – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

News Feed

Sabres at Worlds | Schedules, how to watch, and updated results

Savoie wins WHL championship, joins Komarov in Memorial Cup

Komarov wins 2nd straight QMJHL title, will compete for Memorial Cup

'We talked the same language' | Shared vision with Ruff brought Appert to Sabres' coaching staff

How you can support the Buffalo community 

Ruff discusses coaching staff roles, Appert's promotion on 'Sabres Live'

Sabres promote Appert to assistant coach, Gulati to video coordinator

Dahlin showed growth in leadership role, defensive presence in 2023-24

Savoie, Komarov to compete for respective league championships

Sabres Foundation, Northtown Automotive invest in WNY through 50/50 raffle

Sabres to select 11th in 2024 NHL Draft

‘He knows what it takes’ | Byram brought skill and experience to Sabres' young defense corps

2024 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

‘Really impressive’ | Peterka’s breakout season a testament to hard work and focus on details 

Sabres prospect Komarov named QMJHL defenseman of the year

Amerks vs. Crunch | Schedule, tune-in info, and updated results

'He's always fighting' | Quinn showed growth despite limited playing time in 2023-24

'Answer chaos with chaos' | Levi makes 35 saves to win AHL playoff debut