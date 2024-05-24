How to watch Sabres prospects in the 2024 Memorial Cup | Schedule and updated results

Buffalo Sabres prospects Matt Savoie and Vsevolod Komarov will compete for the 2024 Memorial Cup, the top prize in the CHL, beginning this Friday, May 24 and concluding with the final on Sunday, June 2.

The Memorial Cup will feature respective junior league champions, the London Knights (OHL), Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL), and Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL), as well as the host team, the Saginaw Spirit (OHL).

Savoie, 20, and the Warriors advanced to the round-robin tournament after sweeping their best-of-seven series against the Portland Winterhawks to win the WHL Championship.

Savoie (first round, 2022) recorded 24 points (10+14) in 19 playoff games, including a goal in the deciding Game 4 on May 15.

Komarov and the Voltigeurs also swept their best-of-seven series versus the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to secure the QMJHL title on May 14.

Komarov, who won the Emile-Bouchard Trophy as the top defenseman in the QMJHL this season and received the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the top player in the playoffs, ranked second among league defensemen with 15 points (5+10) in 19 playoff games.

The 20-year-old was also nominated for the CHL Defenseman of the Year Award on Tuesday. The winners of the 2024 CHL Awards will be announced during a ceremony on Saturday, June 1 in Saginaw, Michigan.

The 2024 Memorial Cup will be broadcast on NHL Network while fans outside of North America can watch on CHL TV.

Check back here throughout the tournament for the schedule and results (all times eastern).

Friday, May 24

Moose Jaw (Savoie) vs. Saginaw – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Saturday, May 25

London vs. Drummondville (Komarov) – 4 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sunday, May 26

Saginaw vs. Drummondville (Komarov) – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Monday, May 27

London vs. Moose Jaw (Savoie) – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Tuesday, May 28

Drummondville (Komarov) vs. Moose Jaw (Savoie) – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Wednesday, May 29

Saginaw vs. London – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Thursday, May 30

Tie breaker (if necessary) – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Semifinal – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sunday, June 2

Final – 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)