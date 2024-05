Sabres at Worlds | Schedules, how to watch, and updated results

The Buffalo Sabres will be represented by six players at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, which will be held from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 26 in Czechia.

The players set to compete in the tournament include forwards Dylan Cozens (Canada), JJ Peterka (Germany), and Victor Olofsson (Sweden) as well as defensemen Bowen Byram (Canada), Owen Power (Canada), and Rasmus Dahlin (Sweden).

Peterka was named the top forward at last year’s World Championship and took home silver while Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs, and Devon Levi earned gold medals with Canada’s 5-2 win over Germany in Tampere, Finland.

Check back here throughout the tournament for schedules and results (all times eastern).

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, May 10

Switzerland vs. Norway – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Slovakia vs. Germany (Peterka) – 10:20 a.m.

Czechia vs. Finland – 2:20 p.m.

Sweden (Dahlin/Olofsson) vs. United States – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Saturday, May 11

Great Britain vs. Canada (Cozens/Power/Byram) – 6:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

France vs. Kazakhstan – 6:20 a.m.

Austria vs. Denmark – 10:20 a.m.

Poland vs. Latvia – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Norway vs. Czechia – 2:20 p.m.

United States vs. Germany (Peterka) – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sunday, May 12

Finland vs. Great Britain – 6:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan – 6:20 a.m.

Denmark vs. Canada (Cozens/Power/Byram) – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Latvia vs. France – 10:20 a.m.

Austria vs. Switzerland – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sweden (Dahlin/Olofsson) vs. Poland – 2:20 p.m.

Monday, May 13

Norway vs. Finland – 10:20 a.m.

United States vs. Slovakia – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Switzerland vs. Czechia – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Germany (Peterka) vs. Sweden (Dahlin/Olofsson) – 2:20 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14

Denmark vs. Norway – 10:20 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Latvia – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Canada (Cozens/Power/Byram) vs. Austria – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Poland vs. France – 2:20 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Czechia vs. Denmark – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Germany (Peterka) vs. Latvia – 10:20 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Great Britain – 2:20 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Poland – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Thursday, May 16

Finland vs. Austria – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden (Dahlin/Olofsson) – 10:20 a.m.

Canada (Cozens/Power/Byram) vs. Norway – 2:20 p.m.

United States vs. France – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Friday, May 17

Great Britain vs. Denmark – 10:20 a.m.

Germany (Peterka) vs. Kazakhstan – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Czechia vs. Austria – 2:20 p.m.

Poland vs. United States – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Saturday, May 18

Denmark vs. Switzerland – 6:20 a.m.

Latvia vs. Sweden (Dahlin/Olofsson) – 6:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Canada (Cozens/Power/Byram) vs. Finland – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Germany (Peterka) vs. Poland – 10:20 a.m.

Czechia vs. Great Britain – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

France vs. Slovakia – 2:20 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Norway vs. Austria – 10:20 a.m.

United States vs. Kazakhstan – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Switzerland vs. Canada (Cozens/Power/Byram) – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Slovakia vs. Latvia – 2:20 p.m.

Monday, May 20

Great Britain vs. Norway – 10:20 a.m.

Sweden vs. France – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Finland vs. Denmark – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Kazakhstan vs. Poland – 2:20 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

Austria vs. Great Britain – 6:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

France vs. Germany – 6:20 a.m.

Canada (Cozens/Power/Byram) vs. Czechia – 10:20 a.m.

Latvia vs. United States – 10:20 a.m. (NHL Network)

Finland vs. Switzerland – 2:20 p.m. (NHL Network)

Sweden (Dahlin/Olofsson) vs. Slovakia – 2:20 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Quarterfinals – TBD

Saturday, May 25

Semifinals – TBD

Sunday, May 26

Bronze-medal game – 9:20 a.m.

Gold-medal game – 2:20 p.m.