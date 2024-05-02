‘Really impressive’ | Peterka’s breakout season a testament to hard work and focus on details 

JJ Peterka went into last year’s offseason with a goal of becoming a better hockey player by focusing on the smaller details of his game. The Buffalo Sabres' forward had surpassed the 30-point mark in his rookie campaign, but was determined to take his game to the next level in 2023-24.
Peterka went on to have a dynamic offseason, including 12 points (6+6) in 10 games at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, where he led Germany to a silver medal while being recognized as the tournament’s top forward and being named to the Media All-Star Team.
He carried that success into the 2023-24 season, setting new single-season career highs in goals (28), assists (22), and points (50), which he attributed to improvements in those smaller details.
“… I think this year just being more of a pro, being in better position – I think that helped me then on the other end, on offense, to score more goals,” Peterka, who was the only Sabres skater to appear in all 82 games, said.
“I think I was paying more attention in the D-zone. I think just being more responsible on the ice, [knowing] who [you are] against, and [knowing] what time [is] on the clock and stuff like that. Just like little things.”