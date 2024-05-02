‘Really impressive’ | Peterka’s breakout season a testament to hard work and focus on details 

The 22-year-old recorded the first multi-goal game and the first three-point performance of his career to lead the Sabres to a 5-3 win in Los Angeles on Jan. 24 before scoring twice in the following game against San Jose. Peterka’s teammates were not surprised by his production based on the work they have seen him put in to continue to be the best he can be.

“He holds himself to a high standard,” Dylan Cozens said during his end-of-season media availability. “He just wants to score, and he did that a lot. So, it was awesome to see him take that next step, and he’s not even close to playing how good he can be. He’s going to be a great player and a great goal scorer for a long time, so it’s fun to play with him and be a part of that.”

Jack Quinn, who has frequently skated alongside Peterka dating back to their days in Rochester, echoed Cozens’ statement.

“Really impressive. He’s such a good player and honestly, not surprised at all he put up the numbers he did,” Quinn said. “You know, I’ve been able to play with him the last couple years. So, I know how special he is, and I think he kind of showed everyone this year.”

Peterka reached the 20-goal mark in March before being moved to Buffalo’s top line alongside Tuch and Tage Thompson ahead of Buffalo’s game against the Edmonton Oilers on March 21.

The Munich, Germany native scored twice in Edmonton and in each of the next three games, recording the longest goal streak of his career and becoming the youngest Sabres player with goals in four consecutive games since Donald Audette in 1991.

Peterka ended his season ranked second on the team in goals (28) and game-winning goals (5) while reaching the 50-point mark. He skated a career-high 23:11 in the Sabres’ season finale in Tampa, but Peterka knows there is more he wants to achieve come next season.

“I think I know what I personally need to work on and how to get ready,” he said. “I'm looking forward [to] training camp, obviously, but it’s a long time till then and long summer before, so gonna be working hard.”

“I don’t think he’s even come close to reaching his full potential,” Tuch said. “And I don’t even think he’s even close to scratching the surface either.”