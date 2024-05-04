2024 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

The Sabres have the 11th-best odds to obtain the No. 1 pick.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Sabres can win a top-three selection when the NHL Draft Lottery is held on Tuesday, May 7 at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, N.J.

Buffalo possesses the 11th-best odds to win the No. 1-overall pick at 3.0 percent. A second lottery drawing will also be held to determine the No. 2 pick.

The bottom line: The Sabres can jump up to 10 spots or fall back two, meaning they can pick first, second, 11th, 12th, or 13th when the first round of the NHL Draft is held in Las Vegas on June 28.

The 11th pick is the most likely scenario, but anything is possible. In the meantime, here are some answers to questions you might have ahead of the lottery.

How can I watch?

The lottery will air live on ESPN. Timing will be announced by the NHL in the coming days.

How does the lottery work?

The lottery determines the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the draft.

The 16 teams that did not qualify for the playoffs are placed in inverse order based on their finish in the standings and assigned descending odds to win the first of two lottery drawings.

The odds this year are as follows:

San Jose – 18.5%

Chicago – 13.5%

Anaheim – 11.5%

Columbus – 9.5%

Montreal – 8.5%

Utah – 7.5%

Ottawa – 6.5%

Seattle – 6.0%

Calgary – 5.0%

New Jersey – 3.5%

Buffalo – 3.0%

Philadelphia – 2.5%

Minnesota – 2.0%

Pittsburgh – 1.5%

Detroit – 0.5%

St. Louis - 0.5%

Once the first drawing concludes, a second drawing will be held among the remaining 15 teams for the No. 2 pick with odds increasing on a proportionate basis.

What are the Sabres’ scenarios?

The Sabres will pick first if … they win the first lottery drawing OR if they win the second lottery drawing and a team that finished ahead of them in the standings (Philadelphia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Detroit, or St. Louis) wins the first lottery drawing. The latter scenario is due to a rule that teams can “move up” a maximum of 10 spots with a lottery win.

So, for example – if Philadelphia, which possesses the 12th-best odds, wins the first lottery drawing, then it would move a maximum of 10 spots and receive the No. 2 pick. In that scenario, Buffalo could still obtain the No. 1 pick by winning the second lottery drawing.

The Sabres will pick second if … they win the second lottery drawing AND the first drawing is won by any of San Jose, Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, Montreal, Utah, Ottawa, Seattle, Calgary, or New Jersey.

(Example: New Jersey wins the first lottery drawing and Buffalo wins the second.)

The Sabres will pick 11th if … both lottery drawings are won by two of the following teams: San Jose, Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, Montreal, Utah, Ottawa, Seattle, Calgary, or New Jersey.

(Example: San Jose and New Jersey win lottery drawings.)

The Sabres will pick 12th if … one drawing is won by any of San Jose, Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, Montreal, Utah, Ottawa, Seattle, Calgary, or New Jersey AND the other is won by any of Philadelphia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Detroit, or St. Louis.

(Example: San Jose and Philadelphia win lottery drawings.)

The Sabres will pick 13th if … both drawings are won by two of the following teams: Philadelphia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Detroit, or St. Louis.

(Example: Philadelphia and Minnesota win lottery drawings.)

Who’s available?

Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini is the top North American skater on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, which you can view here. Russian defenseman Anton Silayev is the top European skater.

