2024 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

What are the Sabres’ scenarios?

The Sabres will pick first if … they win the first lottery drawing OR if they win the second lottery drawing and a team that finished ahead of them in the standings (Philadelphia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Detroit, or St. Louis) wins the first lottery drawing. The latter scenario is due to a rule that teams can “move up” a maximum of 10 spots with a lottery win.

So, for example – if Philadelphia, which possesses the 12th-best odds, wins the first lottery drawing, then it would move a maximum of 10 spots and receive the No. 2 pick. In that scenario, Buffalo could still obtain the No. 1 pick by winning the second lottery drawing.

The Sabres will pick second if … they win the second lottery drawing AND the first drawing is won by any of San Jose, Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, Montreal, Utah, Ottawa, Seattle, Calgary, or New Jersey.

(Example: New Jersey wins the first lottery drawing and Buffalo wins the second.)

The Sabres will pick 11th if … both lottery drawings are won by two of the following teams: San Jose, Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, Montreal, Utah, Ottawa, Seattle, Calgary, or New Jersey.

(Example: San Jose and New Jersey win lottery drawings.)

The Sabres will pick 12th if … one drawing is won by any of San Jose, Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, Montreal, Utah, Ottawa, Seattle, Calgary, or New Jersey AND the other is won by any of Philadelphia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Detroit, or St. Louis.

(Example: San Jose and Philadelphia win lottery drawings.)

The Sabres will pick 13th if … both drawings are won by two of the following teams: Philadelphia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Detroit, or St. Louis.

(Example: Philadelphia and Minnesota win lottery drawings.)