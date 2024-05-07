Sabres to select 11th in 2024 NHL Draft

The Buffalo Sabres will hold the 11th-overall pick when the 2024 NHL Draft opens at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28.

The NHL Draft Lottery was held Tuesday to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks, consisting of two drawings among the teams that did not qualify for the postseason. Buffalo entered the night with the 11th-best odds to win the lottery at 3.0 percent.

San Jose and Chicago - the two teams that entered the night with the highest odds - won the drawings and will pick first and second, respectively.

The Sabres have drafted 11th overall on five occasions in franchise history, including the selection of Sabres Hall of Fame defenseman Mike Ramsey in 1979.

Current NHL players who were selected 11th overall include Los Angeles forwards Gabriel Vilardi (2017), Kevin Fiala (2014) and Anze Kopitar (2005); Utah forward Lawson Crouse (2015); and Nashville forward Filip Forsberg.

Round 1 of the NHL Draft will be held on Friday, June 28 in Las Vegas. Rounds 2 through 7 will be held on Saturday, June 29. Top prospects will meet with clubs and conduct fitness testing at the NHL Scouting Combine at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo from June 2 to 8.

The complete order for the first 16 picks is as follows:

1. San Jose

2. Chicago

3. Anaheim

4. Columbus

5. Montreal

6. Utah

7. Ottawa

8. Seattle

9. Calgary

10. New Jersey

11. Buffalo

12. Philadelphia

13. Minnesota

14. San Jose (from Pittsburgh)

15. Detroit

16. St. Louis