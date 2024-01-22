Sharpen Up | Sabres open 3-game road trip out west Tuesday in Anaheim

The Buffalo Sabres kick off a three-game road trip out west on Tuesday after concluding their six-game homestand with a 3-3 record.

The Sabres saw wins at home against Ottawa, San Jose, and Chicago, while falling to Seattle, Vancouver, and Tampa Bay.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made five consecutive starts, recording a 3-2 record and a .947 save percentage as he stopped 107 of 113 shots, including a total of 47 saves in a pair of 3-0 shutout wins over San Jose and Chicago last week.

Buffalo was led by Casey Mittelstadt, who tallied six points (1+5) in six games during the homestand. Rasmus Dahlin added five points (1+4) and Alex Tuch recorded two goals and two assists.

The Sabres’ penalty kill went 15-for-16 at KeyBank Center in January, including a perfect 15-for-15 in their last five games.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the road trip.